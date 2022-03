Ever since Apple's item tracker, the AirTag, was released, there were some concerns it may be used by malicious users for stalking or tracking purposes. With that, in recent months there have been multiple accounts of people finding an unwanted AirTag somewhere in their stuff or reporting being stalked with an AirTag. Because of such accounts, many concerns were raised and Apple announced some new anti-stalking features. Now, AppleInsider reports some of them are starting to show up in iOS 15.4 beta.

