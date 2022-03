Hundreds of homes and businesses have flooded during three storms that hit the UK in the space of several days, the Environment Agency has said. Around 400 properties across different parts of the country were submerged in water by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, it said. Homes in Shropshire, Yorkshire and Wales were among those affected. On Tuesday, the Environment Agency warned there remained a significant flooding risk in some areas following the three storms. “Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days,” Katharine Smith,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO