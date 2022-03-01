ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu87o_0eSYYGB700

O’FALLON, Mo. – A home exploded on Millers Court Tuesday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Charles Ambulance District says that there are no injuries.

Top story: Video shows moment house exploded in O’Fallon, Missouri

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire department was called to the scene for a gas leak.

First responders have the fire under control. There is not much remaining of the home. Two vehicles are burned up in what remains of the garage. The rest of the structure has been reduced to rubble.

A contractor working in the area struck a gas line this afternoon, according to a statement from Spire. Workers immediately contacted Spire and the fire department.

The fire department then evacuated homes in the area. Spire crews vented the gas out of the homes near the house that exploded.

There are currently 19 homes without service in the neighborhood. It will take 4 to 6 hours to fix the line and return service to the homes.

Trending: How many vaccinated Missourians have died of COVID-19?

The smoke from the fire can be seen 30 miles away. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter photographer Stan Dawid took off near downtown St. Louis to survey the fire from above. He could see the smoke from Sauget, Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Multi-car crash on NB 55 near Arsenal causes delays

ST. LOUIS – A crash occurred early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The multi-car crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on 55 northbound near Arsenal. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. There was a large police presence at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, MO
State
Illinois State
O'fallon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
FOX 2

Truck slams into north St. Louis County Phillips 66

ST. LOUIS – A pickup truck slammed into a north St. Louis County gas station early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at the Phillips 66 on Natural Bridge at Kienlen Avenue. The driver told FOX 2 that his brakes failed. No one was hurt, but there is a large hole in the […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Woman crashes car on eastbound I-70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman crashed her car early Wednesday morning along eastbound I-70 near Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Another driver stopped to help her and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital. Eastbound 70 was shut down for a time as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Accident#Millers Court#Spire#Missourians#Bommarito Automotive#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man dies after 3 vehicles hit him in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being hit by three vehicles in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon. Police said security cameras showed the man lying down in the street in front of a vehicle near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He was eventually struck by two trucks and a car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in St. Louis Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Whittier Street. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 2

South St. Louis two-family home damaged in early morning fire

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire damaged a two-family home in south St. Louis. The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Dewey Avenue at Bates Street. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first floor. Everyone got out safely. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed an 84-year-old man in St. Francois County Wednesday morning. Authorities were called to the intersection of US Highway 67 and Hildebrecht Road just before 6 am. The MSHP says Keith Smith, 84, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that […]
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Stalled tractor-trailer on Poplar Street Bridge causes huge traffic jam

ST. LOUIS – There is a stalled tractor-trailer on the Missouri side of the Poplar Street Bridge Wednesday morning. The tractor-trailer was stalled there starting at about 6:15 a.m. This is in the westbound direction of 64. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose recommends motorists take an alternate route. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Ballwin police officer dies suddenly at his home

BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died suddenly at his home. Colleagues said Officer Steve Morrison was as kind and humble as they come. On Thursday, black bunting was draped over the Ballwin Police Department to honor Morrison. Sgt....
BALLWIN, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis City’s mask mandate to expire this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the last mask mandates in the state of Missouri will expire this weekend. The City of St. Louis Department of Health will not ask the Board of Aldermen to renew the latest commissioner’s order. The city cites a downward trend in COVID cases in the region as the reason for the decision. The mandate will expire on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy