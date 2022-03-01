ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WFPK presents Billy Strings for THREE shows at Iroquois Amphitheater!

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 2 days ago

91.9 WFPK presents Billy Strings for not one, not two, but three shows at Iroquois Amphitheater: Friday July...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

INFORUM

Bluestem adds Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Strings and more

MOORHEAD — Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry and Billy Strings have been added to the summer concert season at Moorhead’s Bluestem Amphitheater. Halestorm returns to Bluestem on May 28 after last playing there in 2018. The hard rock bill will include Stone Temple Pilots with singer Jeff Gutt. Southern rock band Black Stone Cherry opens the show.
MOORHEAD, MN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Billy Strings heading to St. Louis Music Park

Billy Strings is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on June 16. Show time is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50k-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 7 at ticketmaster.com. St. Louis Music Park goes into its second season this year. Disney Princess...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Deadline

Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Person
Billy Strings
NJ.com

The biggest country music concert tours in 2022

It’s a good year to get out of the house and see your favorite country music stars live. In 2022 alone, dozens of household names are going on tour and cities all over the U.S. are mounting country-only festivals catering to fans of the genre. From Reba to Kane...
MUSIC
#Wfpk
103.7 THE LOON

Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick Ticket Presale Thursday, Feb 23rd

This is a BIG one! Two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick in concert at the Xcel Energy Center, July 8th. Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, has announced newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guest Cheap Trick.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Saving Grace, the musical collective featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, have announced a UK tour. The run of dates will kick off at the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on April 8, and climax at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 1. Alongside Plant, the line-up of the...
MUSIC
Austin 360

SXSW announces Gunna, Young Thug, Shawn Mendes, Kygo for outdoor shows at Waterloo Park

Billboard and Samsung have teamed up to present three nights of concerts at the amphitheater in Waterloo Park during South by Southwest 2022, which is March 11-20. On March 17, rappers Gunna and Young Thug will play the park. Electronic music DJ/Producer Kygo will perform on March 18, with support from Frank Walker and Forester. On March 19, pop star Shawn Mendes and Sebastián Yatra will close the concert series.
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland.com

Billy Strings, CMA’s tops this week’s online music picks

Grammy Award winner -- and current nominee -- Billy Strings is back on the road, and online, with his latest tour. The Americana/bluegrass sensation plays at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5, from The Sylvee in Madison, Wisc. The streams are available in 4K or HD. Individual and three-show package tickets are available via nugs.tv. Strings’ show Wednesday, March 9 from the KeyBank State Theatre will also be streamed on the platform.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Smashing Pumpkins Add New Tour Dates With Bones UK to Spring Run

Smashing Pumpkins have just announced the 'Rock Invasion 2 Tour,' which adds 11 new stops to the band's pre-existing live itinerary this spring. Joining them on these select dates will be Bones UK. Most of the upcoming run is designed to keep Billy Corgan and his crew on the road...
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Robert Plant Wanted to Flee From Alison Krauss Tryout Session

Robert Plant recently explained how he wanted to flee from the tryout session with Alison Krauss that led to their award-winning 2007 album Raising Sand. He said he was already feeling out of his depth in having to sing a set melody so that Krauss could duet with him because he never was restricted that way in Led Zeppelin.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Kent church presents Manhattan String Quartet March 19

KENT — The Manhattan String Quartet performs music from Spain and Ravel at St. Andrew’s Music in the Nave series, March 19 at the church in Kent at 4 p.m. The quartet’s concert features Ravel “and some intriguing finds from their recent trip to Spain,” according to a statement.
KENT, CT
Bakersfield Californian

Dwight Yoakam to play Fox Theater on May 1

After livestreaming performances in a partnership with the Fox Theater last spring, country legend Dwight Yoakam will be live and in person this May at the downtown venue. Last March, Yoakam and his full band performed three albums — "Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc.," "Hillbilly Deluxe" and "Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room" — on three dates for his "One Time Live" series.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

