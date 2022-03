Click here to read the full article. St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching and Brooks has footwear and apparel for those ready to celebrate. For runners looking to log some miles on March 17, Brooks has a bold new iteration of the Ghost 14 inspired by the holiday. As part of the “Run Lucky” collection, this road-ready shoe features gold and green throughout, and is covered with shamrock imagery. The uppers of the shoe are green with different stylized shamrocks all over. They sit atop midsoles with a spray metallic gradient fade from gold at the heel to greet at the forefoot...

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO