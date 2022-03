The Utah Jazz and the Pelicans each have won three games in a row going into their meeting Friday night in New Orleans. But while the Pelicans have rolled past their opponents by an average of 24.3 points, the Jazz have had a much more difficult time. Utah's wins have come by five, four and five points and it had to go into overtime to get past the Rockets 132-127 on Wednesday night in Houston.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO