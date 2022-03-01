Oklahoma City to begin implementing 39 police reforms following city council vote

Oklahoma City will begin implementing 39 recommendations for improving the police department after the city council received a presentation from its police reform consultant Tuesday.

The recommendations — a result of the work of the Mayor's Law Enforcement Policy Task Force, the Community Policing Working Group and the city-hired consultant 21CP Solutions — range from prioritizing de-escalation at a higher level, improving officer wellness and searching for an alternative response to mental health calls.

Poll: Only 1 in 5 say police treat people equally even as worries about crime surge

Both the task force and working group were formed in response to racial justice protests in Oklahoma City that erupted after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The work of both groups began in August 2020 and 21CP came on board in January 2021, just after the Oklahoma City police killings of Stavian Rodriguez, 15, and Bennie Edwards, 60. Both of those shootings resulted in criminal charges against officers.

While council approved receiving the report of recommendations in a 8-to-1 vote, with Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter voting against, City Manager Craig Freeman clarified that this is only the beginning of the process.

A year after George Floyd's death: What has changed in Oklahoma City?

"We're just asking (council) to receive this report so we can move forward with these recommendations," Freeman said in the meeting.

Each recommendation will have its own unique barriers, including additional council votes, budget increases and union negotiations. Some things can be done without a council vote, Freeman said.

The quick implementation of the reforms was a common theme urged from citizens, including task force member and Black Lives Matter President T. Sheri Dickerson, and several councilmembers.

Ward 2 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon said she believes the responsibility for ensuring the recommendations are implemented ultimately falls to the city council.

"If we let that slip, we've really done a disservice to all of the work that's gone into this," she said.

Councilman feels recommendation process was 'lopsided' and 'misguided'

Brian Maxey, 21CP representative, said the consultant's report was not a "comprehensive assessment of the department or its activities." Rather, the focus was on engaging with community members and understanding their desires for moving the department forward.

Carter, the only councilmember to vote no on receiving the 21CP report, expressed disappointment that the process did not include data analysis.

"This seems extremely lopsided to me," Carter said. "If all we do is base stuff off of feelings, we're going to be misguided every single time."

One of the driving forces in achieving reform in the Oklahoma City Police Department has been fatal encounters between citizens and police. Mapping Police Violence found that Oklahoma City had the second-highest rate of people killed by officers among large police departments.

Hannah Royce, OKC Pride Alliance president and local entrepreneur and event producer, said the available data on police killings should be enough for councilmembers to support the recommendations. Royce said the reforms will play a part in reducing, and hopefully eliminating, citizen deaths at the hands of police.

"The data is there, the facts are there," Royce said. "Those community leaders who pushed our government to be more accountable in these spaces, they are the ones that know the facts because they live it every day."

OKC Fraternal Order of Police largely supports 21CP recommendations

OKC's Fraternal Order of Police President Mark Nelson said the FOP largely supports the 21CP recommendations.

He also said the FOP will be open to conversations regarding changes it doesn't currently support, such as shortening the waiting period for interviewing officers after critical incidents and not showing those officers bodycam footage until after their interview.

Nelson said several executive FOP board members were at a training conference recently that discussed those reforms, and that the FOP would "continue to educate" themselves on best practices.

"It's not a secret that some of these recommendations we don't agree with," Nelson said. "But what we haven't done and will not do is dig our heels and refuse to have discussions."

Oklahoma City to form action plan for 21CP recommendations

The council also approved 8-to-1, with Carter voting against, to increase the contract with 21CP not to exceed $200,000. That extra money will compensate 21CP representative Ganesha Martin's management of the implementation process.

Kenton Tsoodle, assistant city manager of public safety, told The Oklahoman Friday that Martin was heavily involved in the report's creation, and has done similar work in other communities.

"(Martin) built a lot of credibility and rapport with the community, and she built a lot of credibility and rapport with our police department," Tsoodle said.

Now that Martin's contract has been approved, she will begin working with the city manager's office and the police department to produce an action plan.

Tsoodle noted the department has already made progress on some of the recommendations, and said some will be easier to implement than others.

The city has also committed to keeping the public updated on the implementation timeline and progress through okc.gov .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City to begin implementing 39 police reforms following city council vote