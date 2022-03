"A very good turnout" describes our Shelby Civic Center's Red Cross Blood Drive this past Thursday. How good? 50 pints of lifesaving blood & 57 registered donors! Let's do it again! The next Shelby blood drive is set for Thursday, the 31st, at the civic center. Appointments are recommended & encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. Don't worry about a thing, appointments are available by using the Red Cross Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800 733 2767. We did it it in February, let's rock the Shelby Civic Center on the 31st by donating the Gift of Life.

SHELBY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO