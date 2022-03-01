ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Briefs: Help with water and sewer bills still available

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AJ04_0eSYUejv00

Applications accepted for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs through Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039. Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

To be eligible for the LIHWAP program, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

  • Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;
  • A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;
  • Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;
  • Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information about the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action at 740-387-1039 or contact your local Energy Assistance provider at 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Higher Risk Drivers May Be to Blame for Jump in Traffic Fatalities

AAA study finds high-risk drivers drove more during 2020 while safer drivers drove less

COLUMBUS — While most Americans reduced their driving in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small portion actually drove more, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. The study found this small group of drivers took more risks than the average driver, which could have contributed to the rise in fatal crashes during a year when traffic counts plunged.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country, crashes involving impairment, speeding, red-light running, aggressiveness and non-seatbelt use have surged. To understand the rise in dangerous driving behaviors, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety examined whether the pandemic changed the composition of drivers on the road.

The Foundation’s new research finds while only a small percentage of drivers (4%) increased their driving due to the pandemic, they were younger and disproportionately male — a statistically riskier driver group than the average population.

In addition, those who increased their driving during the pandemic were more likely to report engaging in the following risky driving behaviors in the previous 30 days:

  • Speeding 10+ mph over speed limit on a residential street
  • Reading a text
  • Red-light running on purpose
  • Changing lanes aggressively
  • Not wearing a seatbelt
  • Alcohol-impaired driving
  • Driving after cannabis use

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Marion, OH
Marion, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
FIFA
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Bills#Ohioans#Ohio Heartland Cac#Lihwap#Americans
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

567
Followers
350
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy