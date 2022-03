Earlier this month, Cameron Hejazi made a difficult decision: He was stopping the buying and selling of NFTs on his company’s platform. It was a stunning move by Hejazi, the CEO and co-founder of the NFT marketplace Cent. The previous March, the U.S.-based company had garnered national attention after then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet on the platform for a whopping $2.9 million, an amount that woke many people up to the financial weight of the NFT marketplace. Less than a year later, the company was admitting something had gone fundamentally wrong.

