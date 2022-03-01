ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Basics of Oral Argument

By Thomas R. Newman, Steven J. Ahmuty Jr.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtually all writers on appellate practice stress the importance of oral argument. Just as trial attorneys would not consider passing up the opportunity to make a closing argument to the jury, appellate counsel should avail themselves of this...

CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
WEKU

N.Y. Supreme Court justice orders the Trumps to testify under oath

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered that former President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. and eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, testify under oath within 21 days, rejecting arguments by attorneys for the Trumps who sought to block or stay subpoenas from New York state's attorney general, Letitia James.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Did Justice Breyer Reveal How the Supreme Court Will Decide a Pending Case?

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Arizona v. San Francisco, which in which the Court will decide whether states with interests should be permitted to intervene to defend a regulation (in this case, the so-called "Public Charge" rule) when the United States ceases to defend it, pending the development of a new regulation reflecting the current Administration's views.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court overturns H&M win in fabric copyright case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against fast-fashion retailer H&M in a copyright dispute with fabric designer Unicolors, reversing an earlier appeals court decision. Unicolors' copyright registration for its fabric design can survive despite inaccuracies in its application if those mistakes were based on a good-faith misreading...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The absurd Supreme Court case that could gut the EPA

West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency is a case about an environmental regulation that no longer exists, that never took effect, and that would not have accomplished very much if it had taken effect. If the plaintiffs prevail in their case, they will be in the exact same position they are in right now. It is a case about nothing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS

