Shelby, MT

Success @ Shelby Civic Center

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"A very good turnout" describes our Shelby Civic Center's Red Cross Blood Drive this past Thursday. How good? 50 pints of lifesaving...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

K96 FM

WIC Clinics Open In Glacier

Glacier County's WIC Clinic will be held in Cut Bank, at the Glacier County Health Department. They're located at the courthouse annex on East Main. 873 2969's the number to schedule your appointment. Over in Browning, the Browning office at #6 Old Person Road in the back of the tribal office is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5. Please call 338 5311 for appointments.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

MT Veterans Can Apply 4 Benefits This Week

A Military Veterans Service Officer will be here in Shelby, this Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 up at the courthouse to help our local veterans apply for benefits. The officer will also be available over in Cut Bank, in the afternoon from 1:30, until 4, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Browning veterans will have their opportunity to apply on Thursday morning from 9 to 11, at the Blackfeet Manpower Center.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Sweetgrass Goes Digital

Sweetgrass Development will be hosting 2 workshops in March, to help small businesses with digital marketing. The 1st workshop will be NEXT Tuesday morning, the 8th, down at the Conrad Moose Lodge from 8 to noon. This 1st workshop will be an introductory course, while the 2nd workshop will be more "advanced" & will be held here in Shelby, on Thursday, the 31st,at 2, out at Marias River Electric Cooperative.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Chester Needs BLOOD!

YOUR blood! Our Montana Red Cross will conduct a Blood Drive this Thursday, 2/24, over in Chester. Thursday's drive is set for Our Savior's Lutheran Church from noon until 6. Thank you in advance for donating the "Gift of Life."
CHESTER, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Society
K96 FM

MT Teacher 2 WIN Centennial Bell & $4500!

Nominations are underway way now for Montana, 7th through 12th grade teachers who've done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 20/21 school year. The winner will receive the 33rd Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award.. This prestigious award honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year. The winning teacher will grab a plaque along with a $4500 cash award to be used in their classroom materials, field trips, speakers & anything else that makes the classroom an even better place. The ceremony's scheduled down in the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 9th. The deadline for nominations is March 31st. Don't worry about a thing, you can email your nominations to Norma Ashby Smith at ashby7@charter.net.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

FRESH Fruit Comes 2 Shelby

Our Shelby FFA & the Shelby High School band "Fresh Fruit Fundraiser" is underway. The fruit will be delivered DIRECTLY to your home with the proceeds will help out both our FFA & the band. The band's hoping to update their 20 year old concert uniforms, plus the FFA plans to offset the cost of their trip to the National FFA, along with other competitions throughout the state. It's good, it's healthy & it's EASY to order. Go to https://shop/floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1020953. You can also scan the QR code in this week's Shelby Promoter 's Shelby Band & FFA Fruit Sale ad with your smart phone. ME? I'm still trying to digest the danged email address... I keep losing my place. For more information, contact Ron Gruber or FFA advisor & longtime advocate of 'fresh fruit," Thad White over at the school, 424 8910. The DEADLINE to order is this coming Monday, President's Day, 2/21.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Sunburst Youth Go International

The Sunburst Community Youth Group will be putting on a Spaghetti (the international meal) Feed this Wednesday evening. The spaghetti will be on the platter beginning at 6, up at the Lutheran Church Parish Hall with ALL the proceeds going to their outreach program for the Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

CRIME! Cut Bank Springs Into ACTION

The crime rate is increasing, & Cut Bank, will be holding a Town Hall meeting at 6:30, tonight, Wednesday, over at the Joe Meagher Civic Center. This evening's meeting will focus on the increasing crime rate & what Cut Bank citizens can do to help, not to mention how much it's going to cost! The times are changing & so are the crimes. Don't worry about a thing, refreshments will be served up during tonight's meeting.
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

The Shelby Seniors Are Sweethearts

Our Shelby Senior Center will be throwing a Valentine's Day card party this Sunday afternoon. All the Valentine FUN will start at 1. The cost will be $2 person, & those coming over are encouraged to bring some tasty finger food to share. I submit, Snicker bars would be real tasty...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Lena Tronson’s Going 2 The Prom

Lena Tronson, down at the Smile Shop, is going to the prom...virtually anyway. Lena & the Smile Shop will be hosting a "Prom Fashion Show" 1 week from this Saturday, the 19th, over at the Shelby Baptist Church Activities Center. If you're looking for that perfect prom dress, mark Saturday, 2 o'clock on February 19th, on your calendar. The show will be over at the Shelby Baptist Church Activities Center. BTW if you need Community Service, please contact Lena at 470 4717.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Where’s The Pork? Ask The Dutton Women

It's the Annual "S(redacted) B (redacted) Sunday BBQ Pork Rib Dinner" this Sunday, presented by the Dutton UMC Women. All the pork rib FUN will be carry-out ONLY, & you can pick up your pork & bring home the bacon starting at noon on Sunday, at the Dutton United Methodist Church. It's $9 for a 1 pound rib dinner including coleslaw, roll, baked beans & dessert too! The DEADLINE to order is THIS Thursday, the 10th. Please call 476 3583, or 476 3470 for your order...
DUTTON, MT
K96 FM

UM Alumni Association Launches ‘Our Environment Matters’ Lecture Series

MISSOULA – The University of Montana Alumni Association will host a lecture series dedicated to explorations of the human impact on environmental sustainability. In its 24th year, the association’s Community Lecture Series features UM faculty members who present lectures and engage with UM alumni and community members on timely topics. Free and open to the public, the 2022 series is titled “Our Environment Matters” and features six digital lectures on Zoom and Facebook Live.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

MSU Alumni: Annual Fundraising Event Feb. 17-18

BOZEMAN — An annual 29-hour fundraising event to build support and awareness for a wide range of Montana State University programs, causes and groups will run from noon Thursday, Feb. 17, through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Known as MSU Giving Day, the third annual event aims to raise...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Dutton/Conrad Respond 2 Montana CRISIS!

The nationwide blood crisis has impacted our Montana hospitals, & Dutton & & Conrad, are coming to the rescue. Dutton will have a blood drive this Wednesday, 2/9, from 10 to 3 down at the Legion Hall. On Thursday, this week, Conrad steps into the action with a "drive" at the Conrad Mission Church from 11 until 5:30. With only a quarter of our hospital blood needs NOT being met, we'll all do better when we all do better...
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Shelby Med Patients May Have 2 Wait

The Red Cross reports the country is in the crosshairs of a nationwide blood CRISIS posing a real risk to patient care. In some areas, we're seeing medical staff making difficult decisions on who gets blood transfusions & who will need to wait until more blood is available. We're having a blood drive here in Shelby, this afternoon (Thursday) over at the Shelby Civic Center. The pandemic has also contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives. The medical director for the Red Cross says this winter weather, along with the recent surge of COVID, has compounded an already-dire situation for the blood supply. If you can, please take time to donate the "Gift of Life" this afternoon over at the civic center between noon & 6.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

A Baker’s Dozen & Then Some @ Shelby Floral

We're only one week away from Valentine's weekend, & there'll be a special Valentine Day bake sale next Friday, the 11th, down at Shelby Floral. All the delicious bake treats will be available from 10 until 2, next Friday, with the proceeds benefiting our community healthcare. MAN! It's like a whole a week away & the Puffman's already working up a hunger.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

HELP Available NOW 4 Shelby Residents

With another Montana winter underway, our City of Shelby, would like to make us aware of some of the resources available for help. Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications are available from the North Central Area Agency on Aging in Conrad, at 271 7553. Opportunities Inc. Emergency Resource Services offer rental assistance at 216 2300. You can also check out weatherization services at 216 3055. If HAVE applied for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program & DON'T qualify, don't worry about a thing...you're welcome to apply for Energy Share by calling Opportunities Inc. at 761 0310. Stay warm...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

