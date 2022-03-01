Success @ Shelby Civic Center

Our Shelby FFA & the Shelby High School band "Fresh Fruit Fundraiser" is underway. The fruit will be delivered DIRECTLY to your home with the proceeds will help out both our FFA & the band. The band's hoping to update their 20 year old concert uniforms, plus the FFA plans to offset the cost of their trip to the National FFA, along with other competitions throughout the state. It's good, it's healthy & it's EASY to order. Go to https://shop/floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1020953. You can also scan the QR code in this week's Shelby Promoter 's Shelby Band & FFA Fruit Sale ad with your smart phone. ME? I'm still trying to digest the danged email address... I keep losing my place. For more information, contact Ron Gruber or FFA advisor & longtime advocate of 'fresh fruit," Thad White over at the school, 424 8910. The DEADLINE to order is this coming Monday, President's Day, 2/21.

SHELBY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO