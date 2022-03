Tickets available for Southern Class of 1976 reunion. The South Philadelphia High School Class of 1976 will hold its 45th reunion on March 18 at the Lazaretto Ballroom, located at 99 Wanamaker Ave. in Essington, from 7-11 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact the Class of 1976 reunion coordinators Michele T. at impizazz143@gmail.com or 267-971-4386 or contact Maria S. at mshonesty747@aol.com or 215-463-3215. Tickets are $50 per person and the deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 14.

