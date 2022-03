I am just catching up with this story. Did you know that cruise ships could get seized while you’re enjoying your vacation? I wonder if passengers on these ships pass the hat for gas money. Evidently, Crystal Cruises had announced they were suspending operations through late April, canceling itineraries for the Crystal Symphony and two other ships. When ships don’t pay their fuel bill Feds will seize the ship mid cruise. Yes, US Marshalls can pull up and interrupt the cruise while sailing.

