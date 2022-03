While many traditional chefs still look down on cooking with meatless proteins, a handful of them are keeping up with the times, and catering to their plant-based customers. And Chef Chad Rosenthal is no exception — you may recognize him from Food Network Star, Beat Bobby Flay, or from his Philly restaurant, The Lucky Well. Regardless, he recently partnered with a new plant-based chicken company to concoct his newest menu item: the TiNDLE Picnic Chicken Sandwich.

