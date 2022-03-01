ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for state grants to Michigan businesses of up to $5 million

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

LANSING – Michigan businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for state grants of up to $5 million.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said applications for the grants — part of a $409 million Growing Michigan Business program approved late last year by the Legislature — will be accepted through March 31. The application process opened Tuesday.

Eligible businesses include:

  • Entertainment venues.
  • Recreational facilities and public places of amusement.
  • Barbers and cosmetologists.
  • Exercise facilities.
  • Food service establishments, which include fixed or mobile restaurants, coffee shops and bars.
  • Nursery dealers and growers.
  • Athletic trainers.
  • Body art facilities.
  • Hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Applications can be found at www.michigan.gov/abr . The grants are to be distributed by July 1.

Eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a grant of up to $5 million because of financial hardship. Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

“My number one goal is to put Michigan first, and that means making sure Michigan businesses have the resources they need to build on our economic momentum,” Whitmer said in a news release.

For 2020, state license and inspection fees, lease costs, unemployment insurance taxes and property taxes are among the costs eligible for partial or full reimbursement, according to the legislation.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said in December that the funding will help many of his members "keep their doors open by allowing them to pay down debt and to subsidize their operations until more consistent business conditions emerge.”

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4 . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Applications open for state grants to Michigan businesses of up to $5 million

