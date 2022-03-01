ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Sheriff’s Office expands Narcotics Unit

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is expanding their Narcotics Unit, doubling it in size.

The sheriff made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Lee County Board of Commissions approved granting LCSO with more than a million dollars to expand their Narcotics Unit.

Now the unit will be made up of 44 detectives who will be divided into teams of five.

The team will be assigned to work in every district in Lee County.

The sheriff hopes the expansion will lead to more arrests and save lives.

“As the population continues to grow in Lee County so does the need for narcotics enforcement. The expansion will be life changing for my county,” Sheriff Marceno said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is leading the nation in fentanyl drug overdoses.

More than 5,000 people have died from fentanyl in Florida in 2021.

In Lee County alone, 190 people died of drug overdoses in 2021.

Al Kinkle’s daughter, Kimmie, died from a drug overdose five years ago.

Now Kinkle has devoted his life to help people who are struggling with drug addiction though Kimmie’s Recovery Zone.

Kinkle is glad to hear LCSO is expanding their Narcotics Unit.

“We cant give up we have to fight, fight, fight and someday we are going to win,” Kinkle said.

