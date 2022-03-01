CAR DEALER SHAKEDOWN: Area Dealers Charging More Than MSRP, Is It Legal?

Phil Smith, Others Adding Thousands To MSRP.

But… Some Are NOT Playing Games, Including Rick Case and Sawgrass Ford.

Phil Smith Kia is adding $10,000 to the MSRP of certain cars, calling it “a market adjustment.”

UPDATE March 2, 2022: Rick Case Kia reached out to tell us the their sales person was absolutely incorrect when he told a potential car buyer that a $7500 options package was mandatory. We spoke with General Manager Jimy Contreras and were impressed with his honesty. He said that some some members of his sales team may need re-training, but that customers should know that Rick Case does NOT play games.

BY: CONSUMER DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A national trend where car dealers are jacking up the price of cars solely because they can is happening right here in South Palm Beach County and Broward County.

BocaNewsNow.com has learned several noted area dealerships, including Phil Smith Kia in Delray Beach, are adding as much as $10,000 to the price of certain vehicles. Never known for being an honorable business to start with, these automotive dealers are blaming the higher prices on the ongoing “chip shortage” as well as COVID.

Wrote a sales rep from Rick Smith Kia: “(some of the vehicles) we have in stock have a market adjustment of $10,000.”

BocaNewsNow.com readers reached out to say a Mercedes Benz dealership marked up a car by $20,000; BMW of Delray Beach is charging a $10K markup on certain models; Hyundai of Doral is adding $5,000 to certain models; Greenway Kia is adding $6,000 to $15,000 over MSRP; Greico in Lauderhill is charging a $10,000 fee on a Chevy Tahoe; and more to come…

As reported by the Wall Street Journal and other publications, car manufactures are largely livid that their dealers are creating a bad sentiment by charge more than MSRP — the upper end of what most people would ever pay. But legally, the manufacturers tend to have little ability to compel a private dealership to only charge the “suggested retail price.” Brands including Lexus, BMW, Mercedes and others are being assessed surcharges by certain dealerships.

What are you experiencing as you shop for vehicles? Name names. Let us know the dealership, the type of car you are seeking, and how much above sticker price that dealer wants to charge. Use our News Tip form below. We will publish a list of who is charging what, and why they claim the surcharge is acceptable.

