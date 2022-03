CANTON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A resident from Canton Township was scammed out of more than $12,000 recently after someone posing as a police officer contacted them to say a warrant was out for their arrest. According to WDIV-Detroit, the victim was told by a scammer pretending to be a Canton Township police officer that the victim needed to post bond in order to avoid being arrested.

CANTON, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO