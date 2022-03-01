ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Let there be monarchs

By Jennifer Sahn
High Country News
High Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monarch butterfly numbers in California ticked up this winter, but no one is calling it a recovery. Amid winter’s dreary news of a less than normal snowpack, declining biodiversity, rising inflation, and yes, still COVID — long-haul COVID, asymptomatic COVID, endemic COVID — was a speck of good news: Monarch butterfly...

www.hcn.org

Comments / 0

Related
High Country News

Will we share the same dismal fate as glaciers and forests?

Two recent books look at the parallels between human, ecological and societal illness. University of New Mexico Press, March 2022. HarperCollins, August 2021. In Requiem for America’s Best Idea, former park ranger Michael J. Yochim takes us on a tour of some of this country’s most iconic national parks, from Washington’s Olympic, to Arizona’s Grand Canyon, Montana’s Glacier and California’s Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Yosemite. Along the way, he addresses the drastic impacts of climate change on their ecosystems, while regaling us with engrossing facts about the complex life they harbor, noting, for example, that a certain kind of lichen is found only on 400-year-old trees in Olympic’s rainforests. Interwoven with Yochim’s natural history is the chronicle of his own body’s breakdown in the wake of his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The book, Yochim’s fourth, succeeds at drawing a parallel between his illness and the crisis facing our planet, but it’s a somber success. Yochim’s death from ALS just months prior to his memoir’s publication underscores its urgent message: that the regenerative pleasures we draw from these parks may soon fall victim to our destructive impulses, cutting us off from these places, just as ALS eventually exiled Yochim from the trails and rivers he loved so dearly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
High Country News

Tribes along the Colorado River navigate a stacked settlement process to claim their water rights

In early January, Lake Powell, a reservoir fed by the Colorado River, reached critically low levels. The bathtub ring around its receding edges has spent the last year gracing the pages of news publications across the nation, accompanied by increasingly panicked concern about Glen Canyon Dam’s hydropower turbines, which cannot operate reliably if the lake is lower than 3,490 feet. At the start of 2022, Powell’s water levels were just 46 feet above that threshold.
COLORADO STATE
High Country News

Tribes negotiate for a fairer future along the Colorado River

The Colorado River Interim Guidelines will expire in 2025, and Indigenous officials like Daryl Vigil are pushing to replace them with a more inclusive framework. It is difficult to imagine more extreme conditions for negotiating a monumental water compact, but that’s where we find ourselves. A pandemic, now entering its third year, has economically and culturally stressed communities up and down the river. A drought, now in its second decade, has sapped the Colorado River of its once-dependable snowpack and thus its water flow. And America’s history of excluding Indigenous nations from river management talks, now in its second century, has left tribes with little time and few options to ensure that their people have the permanent homeland so many in Indian Country are seeking to rebuild.
COLORADO STATE
High Country News

Dangerous levels of lead found in Montana schools

High lead levels were identified in the water of over 100 of the state’s nearly 600 schools, and only half have provided samples. About half of Montana schools that had tested their water by mid-February under a new state rule had high levels of lead, according to state data. But the full picture isn’t clear because less than half of the state’s school buildings had provided water samples six weeks after the deadline.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
High Country News

Wyoming politicians hatch a plan to continue sage grouse game farms

New legislation to extend a controversial practice is ruffling feathers in Wyoming. Wyoming legislators have proposed a new bill that would indefinitely extend the certification of the state’s only sage grouse game farm and also open the door for others to follow in its wake, reigniting a long-standing debate about how to best manage the bird’s declining populations.
WYOMING STATE
High Country News

The digital world’s real-world impact on the environment

The gradual shift of life away from the three-dimensional space to cyberspace once promised a Jetsons-style efficiency, a tidy transition from physical stuff’s environment-harming ways to a clean and impact-free digital world. We would telecommute through cyberspace rather than along dirty highways in polluting cars, working in paperless offices where no trees were sacrificed to print memos and correspondence. And, instead of using coins made from mined metals, we’d switch to digital currency — no mines, no blasting, no gouging required.
ENVIRONMENT
High Country News

Odd twins; rescue by owl; dinosaur IPA

Mishaps and mayhem from around the region. What are the odds of twins being born on different days, different months and different years? According to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, where Fatima Madrigal welcomed her new babies, it’s pretty stratospheric: 1 in 2 million. But that is exactly what happened on New Year’s Eve. At 11:45 p.m., Madrigal’s son, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, arrived, weighing in at 6 pounds. And 15 minutes later, at exactly midnight, his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, landed at 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Will the new arrivals celebrate their birthdays on separate days? That remains to be seen. But it is nice to have a day all one’s own.
ANIMALS
High Country News

How a Tacoma gas facility started a fight over climate change, sovereignty and human rights

In the Tideflats of Tacoma, Washington, beyond the masts of sailboats anchored in the Puyallup Tribe’s marina, pipelines emerge from the earth and snake their way inland. Their destination — an 8 million-gallon liquefied methane gas tank — was once considered by politicians to be the logical answer to the climate crisis. Now, it’s the center of a local controversy with international implications.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Endangered Species#Covid#Ddt#Western
High Country News

Portland community leaders bring the heat to building standards

An activist collective says making buildings carbon-free is just the start. On a cold December morning, Anjeanette Brown sat inside a Shari’s restaurant, nursing a cup of coffee and casually pushing sharp objects out of the reach of their 1-year old daughter. Brown, a Black environmental activist, grew up in northeast Portland, once home to a thriving Black community. The area’s cornerstones — the Cotton Club, Joe’s Place and Geneva’s Shear Perfection — survive only as historical posters, replaced by faux French cafes and vegan restaurants. Brown now lives farther east, around an hour’s commute from downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
High Country News

A new tundra, engineered by beavers

Once nonexistent in northwest Alaska, beavers are both benefiting from and changing a warming tundra. Cyrus Harris hopped on a snowmobile one day in early January and zoomed up a peninsula near Kotzebue, Alaska, to break trail for his sled dogs. “The first beaver dam I’m running into is about three miles from town,” he said. “Nearby that one is another one, about five miles out is another one, and that’s just one little area.” Harris (Inupiaq) was born in 1957 and spent his childhood across Kotzebue Sound in Sisualik. “Beavers were really just unheard of,” he said. “It’s crazy the amount of beaver coming in, they’re just raiding the whole area.”
ANIMALS
High Country News

What is California’s ‘War on Breakfast’ really about?

Years after animal cruelty legislation passes, the pork industry tries one last time to stop it. In early January, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley took to his home state’s flagship newspaper, the Des Moines Register, to rail against California’s “war on breakfast.” The strongest animal welfare law in the nation had just gone into effect, and, according to Grassley, it threatened Iowa’s behemoth pork industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
High Country News

5 questions you asked about trespassing through airspace

We recently wrote about four hunters charged with trespassing even though they didn’t touch private land. What the heck?. After we wrote a story about four hunters who were recently charged with trespassing on land they never touched in Wyoming, readers had a lot of follow-up questions. In the rural West, parcels of public land and private land are often interspersed like squares on a giant checkerboard. The hunters had used a stepladder to hopscotch over the corners where two of these parcels touched. Moving diagonally across the landscape in this way, often done to access public land, is called corner crossing. By crossing those corners, however, the hunters violated the airspace above the private land, which belongs to the landowner.
WYOMING STATE
High Country News

A vision for more sustainable farmlands

Central California can’t continue to farm at its current industrial scale. As land is fallowed, what could take its place?. From above, California’s San Joaquin Valley spills out of the Sierra Nevada in a checkerboard of earth-toned farmland. It’s some of the most valuable land in the world; every year, the agribusiness industry here produces billions of dollars’ worth of milk, vegetables and nuts. But the scale, and the industrial intensity, of agriculture require an enormous amount of groundwater to be pulled out of aquifers deep belowground — more than the industry can afford to pump, according to hydrologic modeling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
High Country News

Why four hunters in Wyoming were charged with trespassing on land they never touched

Bountiful big game in the alpine meadows and timbered ravines of Wyoming’s Elk Mountain drew four Missouri hunters to the area last fall. They encountered several points where the corners of four land parcels met: two public and two private plots, alternating like the squares of a checkerboard. The camo-clad bow hunters tried to move as if they were checkers on the landscape, stepping diagonally between the Bureau of Land Management parcels where they were hunting in order to avoid lots that belonged to the privately owned Elk Mountain Ranch.
WYOMING STATE
High Country News

Montana mice may hold the secret to how viruses spread

Researchers are studying how climate change and biodiversity affect viruses’ jump from animals to people. For the past 20 years, Amy Kuenzi has spent three days of every month traveling to a ranch near Gregson, Montana, and setting out traps that contain peanut butter and oats. Her quarry is deer mice. She takes blood samples, looks for scars and fleas, and attaches ear tags.
MONTANA STATE
High Country News

The first answer for food insecurity: data sovereignty

A new report shows tribal communities have adapted to meet the needs of their people in ways that state and federal governments can’t. For two years now, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated almost every structural inequity in Indian Country. Food insecurity is high on that list. Like other inequities,...
FOOD & DRINKS
High Country News

What’s getting more expensive? Everything but grazing fees.

Fees to ranch on public lands will remain the same despite dizzying inflation felt by consumers. Inflation may be at a 40-year high, but the cost of grazing on public lands is lower now than it was 40 years ago, in 1981. Last week, the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service announced federal grazing fees for 2022: Just $1.35.
BUSINESS
High Country News

Wolf hazing legalized in Colorado

Colorado wildlife officials are planning for reintroduction. A wolf pack is complicating their efforts. Want to catch up on big developments quickly? See more stories here. In 2020, Coloradans voted for wolf reintroduction. But you can’t establish wolf packs unless you ensure their survival, and that requires human tolerance and landscape-wide protections. Scientists traced the Green River wildlife corridor from Wyoming to Colorado in order to understand the political and physical obstacles that wolves face, and the reasons why they haven’t repopulated the West on their own (“A Hostile Country,” September 2021).
COLORADO STATE
High Country News

High Country News

Paonia, CO
264
Followers
948
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

 https://www.hcn.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy