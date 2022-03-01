Let there be monarchs

Two recent books look at the parallels between human, ecological and societal illness. University of New Mexico Press, March 2022. HarperCollins, August 2021. In Requiem for America’s Best Idea, former park ranger Michael J. Yochim takes us on a tour of some of this country’s most iconic national parks, from Washington’s Olympic, to Arizona’s Grand Canyon, Montana’s Glacier and California’s Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Yosemite. Along the way, he addresses the drastic impacts of climate change on their ecosystems, while regaling us with engrossing facts about the complex life they harbor, noting, for example, that a certain kind of lichen is found only on 400-year-old trees in Olympic’s rainforests. Interwoven with Yochim’s natural history is the chronicle of his own body’s breakdown in the wake of his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The book, Yochim’s fourth, succeeds at drawing a parallel between his illness and the crisis facing our planet, but it’s a somber success. Yochim’s death from ALS just months prior to his memoir’s publication underscores its urgent message: that the regenerative pleasures we draw from these parks may soon fall victim to our destructive impulses, cutting us off from these places, just as ALS eventually exiled Yochim from the trails and rivers he loved so dearly.

