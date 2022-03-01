ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Roundup: No. 24 Iowa Handles Northwestern at Home, 82-61

By D.J. Fezler
 2 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Keegan Murray posted 26 points and 18 rebounds, leading No. 24 Iowa to an 82-61 home rout of Northwestern on Monday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was the final home game for Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon, who recorded 18 points and made four 3-pointers in the victory. The redshirt senior was 5-14 from the floor and also registered four assists.

"I really wasn't that emotional before the game," Bohannon said. "After the game, man, everything hit me. I kind of had flashes of all of the memories I had here. It all kind of flowed together at that point."

Iowa (21-8, 11-7 in the Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight contests. Murray scored 13 points in the first half to lead the team to a 36-17 lead at the break. Northwestern (13-15, 6-13) missed 14 of its first 17 shots to open the game.

The Wildcats were led by sophomore guard Ty Berry, who put up a team-high 19 points. He was one of just two players for Northwestern to score in double figures. Junior center Ryan Young had 10.

After the win, Iowa is set to travel to Illinois on Sunday, while Northwestern hosts Minnesota the same day.

This Week's Big Ten Basketball Schedule

Saturday's Results

  • Michigan State 68, Purdue 65
  • Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Sunday's Results

  • Illinois 93, Michigan 85
  • Maryland 75, Ohio State 60
  • Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
  • Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday's Games

  • Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday's Games

  • Nebraska at No. 22 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Michigan State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • No. 4 Purdue at No. 13 Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday's Games

  • Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday's Games (March 5)

  • Indiana at No. 4 Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Sunday's games (March 6)

  • Penn State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Michigan at No. 22 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
  • Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
  • No. 25 Iowa at No. 15 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Big Ten Standings

  1. Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4)
  2. Purdue (24-5, 13-5)
  3. Illinois (20-8, 13-5)
  4. Ohio State (18-8, 11-6)
  5. Iowa (21-8, 11-7)
  6. Michigan State (19-9, 10-7)
  7. Rutgers (16-12, 10-8)
  8. Michigan (15-12, 9-8)
  9. Indiana (18-10, 9-9)
  10. Penn State (12-14, 7-11)
  11. Maryland (14-15, 6-12)
  12. Northwestern (13-15, 6-13)
  13. Minnesota (13-14, 4-14)
  14. Nebraska (8-21, 2-16)

