Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jonny Bairstow picked up where he left off at Sydney with a century in England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies.Bairstow made an unbeaten 106 on the second evening against a CWI President’s XI in Antigua, raising his bat just before the tea interval and ushering in a declaration at 466 for six.Bairstow scored his side’s only century of a torrid Ashes campaign at the SCG in January but sat out the abject series finale in Hobart with a fractured thumb.He was pain-free and dishing out the punishment on his return to the crease, piling up 13 boundaries and a...
