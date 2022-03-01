Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jonny Bairstow picked up where he left off in Sydney with a century on the second day of England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies.Bairstow celebrated an unbeaten 106 against a CWI President’s XI in Antigua, raising his bat just before the tea interval and ushering in a declaration at 466 for six.Back in January at the SCG he was responsible for the only English century of a torrid Ashes campaign, but also sustained a fractured thumb that ruled him out of the abject finale in Hobart.Pain-free and slotting back in at number six at the Coolidge Cricket Ground he...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO