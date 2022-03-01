ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Geraint Thomas announces he will race in 2022 Commonwealth Games

By Ryan Dabbs
cyclingweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraint Thomas has confirmed he will race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year, returning to the event after failing to defend his road race title in 2018....

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow hits century as England batters dominate in Antigua

Jonny Bairstow picked up where he left off at Sydney with a century in England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies.Bairstow made an unbeaten 106 on the second evening against a CWI President’s XI in Antigua, raising his bat just before the tea interval and ushering in a declaration at 466 for six.Bairstow scored his side’s only century of a torrid Ashes campaign at the SCG in January but sat out the abject series finale in Hobart with a fractured thumb.He was pain-free and dishing out the punishment on his return to the crease, piling up 13 boundaries and a...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Team Wales dressed by Julien MacDonald

Welsh athletes will wear outfits at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony which have been created by top fashion designer Julien MacDonald. From dragons to daffodils, he is taking inspiration from the traditional symbols of Wales which he loved growing up in Merthyr Tydfil. He is known around the world for...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales hockey 'can do well', says Sarah Jones

Wales and Great Britain hockey player Sarah Jones says she believes Wales can have a successful Commonwealth Games after their place in Birmingham was confirmed. Jones won Olympic bronze for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020, alongside partner and fellow Wales international Leah Wilkinson. Both told BBC Sport Wales they are...
HOCKEY
Popculture

Brittany George, Aspiring Olympian, Dead at 24

Brittany George, an aspiring Olympian from Australia was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland on Jan. 27, according to the Courier-Mail (per E! News). She was 24 years old. George was reported missing as the last time she was seen was on Jan. 21. The cause of death has not been announced.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraint Thomas
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
BBC

2022 Commonwealth Games: Wales hockey teams heading to Birmingham

Wales' hockey teams will play at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with their qualification confirmed by the sport's global governing body. The International Hockey Federation confirmed the 20 teams who will play in Birmingham in the summer. Wales finished ninth in the men's and women's competitions at the 2018 Brisbane Games.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow hits ton but England’s seamers struggle for wickets in warm-up

Jonny Bairstow picked up where he left off in Sydney with a century on the second day of England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies.Bairstow celebrated an unbeaten 106 against a CWI President’s XI in Antigua, raising his bat just before the tea interval and ushering in a declaration at 466 for six.Back in January at the SCG he was responsible for the only English century of a torrid Ashes campaign, but also sustained a fractured thumb that ruled him out of the abject finale in Hobart.Pain-free and slotting back in at number six at the Coolidge Cricket Ground he...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games#Birmingham#Team Sky#Welsh
BBC

Challenge Cup: Barrow Raiders to play Workington Town live on BBC

Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live streaming on BBC iPlayer, app and BBC Sport website. Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will play their Challenge Cup fifth-round tie in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday, 13 March. The two Championship...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Welsh Open: Ricky Walden knocks Ronnie O'Sullivan out in last 16

Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button. Four-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan said he had "no...
SPORTS
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
BBC

Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand set to begin

Hosts: New Zealand (six venues) Dates: 4 March - 3 April. BBC coverage: Test Match Special commentary and live text on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; video highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand gets...
WORLD
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Christiaan Roets: Record cap winner to manage Wales at Rugby League World Cup

Wales' most-capped player Christiaan Roets has been appointed as national men's team manager for this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The former Wales centre replaces Bob Wilson, who has stepped down after eight years in the role. Roets, 41, won 24 senior caps, along with 12 for Wales Students and...
RUGBY
SB Nation

Tuchel happy with win, players’ relentless focus on momentous day for Chelsea

There’s never a boring day at Chelsea, we like to say, but even by the standards of the last two decades, the last few days have been something else. Focusing on just the football was already a tall order, and that was before Roman Abramovich announced that he was selling the club. The decision was communicated officially less than an hour before kick-off against Luton Town in the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy