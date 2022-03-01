Trainer Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, seeks stay of stewards' suspension

Determined to overturn his two-year ban by Churchill Downs and a 90-day suspension imposed by Kentucky stewards, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert resumed his legal battle on two fronts Monday.

Claiming Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) had deprived him of due process and the right to race horses in Kentucky in what attorneys characterized as an unlawful restraint on trade, Baffert filed the federal lawsuit he threatened last month while simultaneously asking Franklin Circuit Court to stay a suspension scheduled to start on March 8.

"CDI has, with malicious intent, caused significant damage to Baffert’s ability to conduct his customary business on a national scale," Baffert's complaint said. "From context, it is apparent that CDI’s targeted sanctions have the singular aim of destroying Baffert’s career."

With the New York Racing Association pursuing another "lengthy" suspension as a result of a series of drug infractions that culminated in Medina Spirit's disqualification from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert is keeping his lawyers busy with the determined backing of Amr Zedan, owner of the star-crossed colt that dropped dead in December.

“Myself, my means, my resources are at Bob Baffert’s disposal," Zedan said in a weekend interview at the Saudi Cup. "We are going to see this ‘til the end, and if it takes going to the Supreme Court, I will throw every single bit of me into this. That man (Baffert) is a good, decent family man and I will not stand for any more insults, any more criminal allegation to a man that has been nothing but great to this sport that we all love."

Trainer Bob Baffert, jockey John Velazquez and owner Amr F. Zedan hold the Kentucky Derby trophy after Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby Saturday. May 1, 2021 Matt Stone/Courier Journal

GET THE LATEST UPDATES: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

Thus the 2021 Derby, a race that lasted 2 minutes, one second and two hundredths of a second, is unlikely to reach final resolution for many more months, and possibly years.

The motion Baffert's attorneys filed Monday in Franklin Circuit Court seeks a court order or a temporary injunction that would act as a stay of the suspension Kentucky Horse Racing Commission executive director Marc Guilfoil declined to provide on Friday. They argued that a suspension that would be honored in every racing jurisdiction in the United States would effectively put Baffert out of business before his case could be completed.

"Thus, the consequences of serving a suspension are severe," a memorandum accompanying the attorneys' motion said. "Second, if forced to serve a suspension now, Baffert’s appeal would be rendered moot. This is because any subsequent ruling that vacates or modifies the suspension would be meaningless if those days have already been served. The genie cannot be put back into the bottle."

Churchill Downs Inc. and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Claiming the KHRC's actions were "arbitrary, capricious and unprecedented," Baffert's attorneys are scheduled to make their case for a stay before Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate on Wednesday, according to a report by the Horse Racing Nation web site. Delaying the start of the suspension until his appeals are exhausted could enable Baffert to compete in the major Derby prep races, though a condition of Churchill's ban precludes his horses from accumulating qualifying points.

Baffert had won the Derby six times before the betamethasone positive that resulted in last week's disqualification of Medina Spirit and the loss of his record seventh Derby win.

For Zedan, the 2021 Derby was his first attempt at America's first prestigious attempt and the stewards' decision represented a last straw. Zedan says he will not return to the Derby unless and until Baffert is allowed back.

Baffert's case remains predicated on a distinction that KHRC officials insist does not exist: that state regulations restricting betamethasone apply only to the injectable betamethasone acetate and not betamethasone valerate, which is contained in the topical ointment Otomax.

"Why wasn’t that distinction considered in the hearing?" Zedan asked in his Saudi Cup interview. "Was it just a waste of everyone’s time? If you’re really so adamant about avoiding the facts, why did you waste everyone’s time and prolong the agony and suffering for all these months if you knew you weren’t even going to consider what you were supposed to consider? That’s a question mark. But, I firmly believe again, there are calm minds, there’s a lot of wisdom that will come together.”

The additional testing performed on Medina Spirit's urine sample was the product of an August Franklin Circuit Court battle. As Guilfoil had insisted previously, and KHRC attorney Jennifer Wolsing reiterated in an earlier hearing before Wingate, the specific source of the betamethasone was irrelevant. As they interpret Kentucky's regulations, the mere presence of the Class C drug in a race day sample means disqualification.

Though Wingate allowed for the additional testing, he also said he thought the commission was "in the driver's seat."

"I'd rather be in your shoes," Wingate told Wolsing. "...You've already got the reports that the steroid is in the horse."

If Wingate grants the stay, Baffert then seek a review of the stewards' ruling by the racing commission free of the time pressure he currently faces. If he were unsuccessful at that level, he could then take his case back to Franklin Circuit Court and, if necessary, through the appeals process. After Dancer's Image was disqualified from the 1968 Kentucky Derby, legal maneuvering continued until appeals were abandoned in 1973.

"If we get disqualified by the proper objective panel, whichever that may be, I will take it on the chin and I will be a big boy about it," Zedan said. "But I think once this case in in the public domain and we’ve had an impartial, objective judge within the court system, there is no doubt in my mind that we will win this.”

There is, in fact, plenty of doubt about Baffert's case, but little doubt there's no end in sight.

Tim Sullivan: 502-582-4650, tsullivan@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @TimSullivan714

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Trainer Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, seeks stay of stewards' suspension