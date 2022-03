The last day of the Labelle Lake Ice Palace was Monday evening. Jim Youngstrom the owner of the company behind the Ice Palace says it was "a really good year." He says the end of season is always the hardest part. "It's just really sad for me to see all this ice. Just like a small ice city and to know it's going to be all back in the ground within the next couple of months." The post Another successful season in books and still no progress on lawsuit, Labelle Lake Ice Palace says appeared first on Local News 8.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO