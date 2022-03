It's no secret that nostalgia is a powerful force, and sometimes, revisiting a snack you used to love in your childhood can be a fun experience. Perhaps you're celebrating the fact that Dunkaroos are back on store shelves now or you're eating your morning oatmeal dreaming of when you used to unearth tiny dinosaur eggs in your morning bowl (via Gopuff Blog). If one of your go-to treats was a cold, colorful ICEE beverage, well, you'll want to sit down for this one — that fruity flavor and fizz drink you loved as a child is now coming in sandwich cookie format, as FOODBEAST reported.

