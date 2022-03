Starting your own business (and running it for that matter!) is no easy feat. It’s stressful, it’s expensive, and sometimes it feels like the only person to blame for something not going right is yourself. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Marketing yourself and your products to the right people, figuring out your finances, and avoiding burn-out is crucial to whether or not your business makes it, especially in the first few months or year. We polled our community of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and influencers for the simple, yet effective financial planning reminders they swear by. From investing in...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO