As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.

RECIPES ・ 29 DAYS AGO