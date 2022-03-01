Sabres D Henri Jokiharju out week-to-week

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres released an updated injury report Tuesday, one that still includes Drake Caggiula and Malcolm Subban listed simply as “out” as they deal with long-term issues. Will Butcher, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jack Quinn are all now day-to-day, suggesting they’ll be back in the near future, while Henri Jokiharju has joined Colin Miller and Zemgus Girgensons in the week-to-week category.

Jokiharju is the big news, as the young defenseman left a game last week but had not yet received an official timeline. The 22-year-old has really taken a step forward this season into the legitimate top-four option that many had projected when he was selected 29th overall in 2017, a role that he will now have to vacate while he works on his recovery.

In 36 games, Jokiharju has 12 points and is averaging more than 21 minutes a game. Most of that -- in fact almost all of it -- has come beside Rasmus Dahlin, giving the first-overall pick a stable defensive partner to help even out his development after some up-and-down years.

Both Jokiharju and the Sabres don’t have to worry about an injury affecting contract negotiations this time around, as the young defenseman signed a three-year, $7.5M deal in September.