NHL

Sabres D Henri Jokiharju out week-to-week

By Gavin Lee
 5 days ago
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju

The Buffalo Sabres released an updated injury report Tuesday, one that still includes Drake Caggiula and Malcolm Subban listed simply as “out” as they deal with long-term issues. Will Butcher, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jack Quinn are all now day-to-day, suggesting they’ll be back in the near future, while Henri Jokiharju has joined Colin Miller and Zemgus Girgensons in the week-to-week category.

Jokiharju is the big news, as the young defenseman left a game last week but had not yet received an official timeline. The 22-year-old has really taken a step forward this season into the legitimate top-four option that many had projected when he was selected 29th overall in 2017, a role that he will now have to vacate while he works on his recovery.

In 36 games, Jokiharju has 12 points and is averaging more than 21 minutes a game. Most of that -- in fact almost all of it -- has come beside Rasmus Dahlin, giving the first-overall pick a stable defensive partner to help even out his development after some up-and-down years.

Both Jokiharju and the Sabres don’t have to worry about an injury affecting contract negotiations this time around, as the young defenseman signed a three-year, $7.5M deal in September.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

