Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (aet): Spurs are dumped OUT of the FA Cup by Manchester United's conquerors as teenage striker Josh Coburn's extra-time strike deservedly sends Championship side into quarter-finals

By Craig Hope
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

You can’t play Leeds every week, Antonio.

It was always likely that Saturday’s 4-0 stroll at Elland Road was a something of an illusion when it came to assessing the return to form of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

We should have known they would revert to type against a team with a degree of competency - not to mention superior spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHvIv_0eSYLMnU00
Josh Coburn sealed a magnificent win for Middlesbrough as they dumped Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbus0_0eSYLMnU00
The teenage substitute scored at the start of the second half of extra time with a thunderous finish past Hugo Lloris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8CeF_0eSYLMnU00
Having already knocked out Manchester United, Middlesbrough have taken another top flight scalp with Antonio Conte's side

For Burnley last week read Middlesbrough this, both 1-0 victors against a Spurs side whose white shirts were the same colour as the flags they might as well have waved in pursuit of their first trophy in 14 years.

Chris Wilder’s Boro ran further and faster than their Premier League opponents and deservedly booked their place in the last eight when teenage substitute Josh Coburn smashed the only goal in the second half of extra-time.

Spurs, though, were poor, reverting to the clueless bunch who had lost four in five before their weekend reprieve.

Conte came into this game claiming his threats to quit last week were a strategy designed to bring about improvement in his team. Likely story. It was as calculated as a toddler tackling algebra.

The Spurs boss, rather, was in a huff following defeat at Burnley and only victory at Leeds restored his rationale.

But if Conte was to maintain the idea that his motivation was to impart a winning mentality on his players, naming a weakened team here would not tally, especially as the competition was their only hope of silverware. That is why Spurs were at their strongest, unchanged from Elland Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0clW_0eSYLMnU00
Tottenham stars including Sergio Reguilon look glum after suffering yet another cup competition exit to lower opposition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3qqs_0eSYLMnU00
Tottenham are also on a horrendous run of form having lost five of their last six games across all competitions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXFOZ_0eSYLMnU00
Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn both missed opportunities for Spurs during the entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie

MATCH FACTS

MIDDLESBROUGH (3-5-2): Lumley 6.5; Dijksteel 6, Fry 7, McNair 7 (Peltier 105min, 6); Taylor 6.5 (Bola 96, 6), Jones 6, Howson 7.5 (Bamba 118), Crooks 6, Tavernier 6; Sporar 6 (Coburn 96, 7), Watmore 6 (Balogun 75, 6).

Booked: McNair.

Scorer: Coburn 107.

Manager: Chris Wilder 7.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Romero 6, Dier 6.5, Davies 6 (Scarlett 115); Doherty 6, Hojbjerg 6, Winks 6, Sessegnon 5.5 (Bergwijn 81, 6); Kulusevski 5.5 (Reguilon 105, 6), Kane 5.5, Son 5.

Booked: Romero.

Manager: Antonio Conte 6.

Referee: Darren England 6.

Attendance: 31,135.

Not that you would have known as they failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

To think, they were 3-0 up after 27 minutes at Leeds.

Matt Doherty should have scored for the visitors when rounding the stranded goalkeeper Joe Lumley but skied over the crossbar.

Wilder had challenged his players to prove they could compete with top-flight opponents, referencing what he did at Sheffield United by turning a team of Football League journeymen into Premier League stars.

They certainly answered his call, making mugs of Spurs in every department.

Harry Kane, outstanding on Saturday, was having trouble simply standing up here.

One routine chance to control and turn in the first half ended up with his slipping on his backside, much to the enjoyment of a sell-out crowd.

His second half began with a similar episode of ignominy. With Lumley’s gloves braced for their first involvement of the evening, Kane sized a free-kick 20 yards out.

Again, however, the England captain was left in an embarrassed heap on the turf, his scuffed effort barely making the defensive wall. Cue home laughter.

A theme was emerging and, when Kane peeled away in celebration just before the hour having turned in from close range, his oblivion to an offside flag was again the source of much amusement.

At least by this point we had a contest worthy of its prime-time terrestrial broadcast and Eric Dier finally drew a save from Lumley with a free-kick destined for the top corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ib1Cf_0eSYLMnU00
Matt Doherty fired over the crossbar for Spurs having beaten Boro keeper Joe Lumley (not pictured) to a loose ball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0SXl_0eSYLMnU00
But Middlesbrough were the better team across the game and racked up plenty of chances to win in normal time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3br4DZ_0eSYLMnU00
Dejan Kulusevski was a lively presence in an otherwise stunted Tottenham Hotspur attack at the Riverside Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWp6x_0eSYLMnU00

But it was Boro who should have led when Matt Crooks strode unmarked onto Jonny Howson’s corner only to somehow head over from four yards.

Wilder searched for answers in the bottom of a Lucozade bottle - how he may have wished it was something stronger given the unfathomable nature of the midfielder’s miss.

Normal time closed in a frenzy of chances, the best of them a header for Howson glanced wide when, like Crooks, he found himself unattended from a corner.

Extra-time was all about Boro, too, and they followed up on their fourth-round victory at Manchester United when Coburn swapped passes with Crooks and drilled beyond Hugo Lloris.

It was a convincing finish from the academy graduate. Spurs, meanwhile, were anything but.

They might have snatched an equaliser when a corner caused panic and deflected off a red shirt before Lumley scooped from his line.

In truth, it would have been thoroughly undeserved. Conte’s side left the field heads bowed and so they might, for this was a typically flaky display that, in reality, should not have come as any surprise.

They now return to their pursuit of a top-four finish.

On this evidence, it will be a long shot. It also tells us how just how easy it has become to play against Leeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BUBL_0eSYLMnU00
Harry Kane had a goal correctly ruled out for offside for the visitors who were largely dominated by the Championship side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eicjQ_0eSYLMnU00
Antonio Conte is on a miserable run as Spurs boss, as he watched his last chance of silverware this term slip away meekly

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION FROM THE NIGHT'S FA CUP AND PL DRAMA

21:57

Middlesbrough 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

97min: Harry Winks carelessly gives the ball away for Spurs, then misses his professional foul attempt to leave Spurs under huge pressure on the counter.

Winks to his credit tracks back, and fortunately for the visitors there are enough white shirts back to clear the danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLJPr_0eSYLMnU00

21:41

Middlesbrough 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

BIG chance for Boro. A ball is threaded into the box for Isaiah Jones, whose low shot across goal is brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris before Spurs scramble it behind for a corner.

And then another chance! Howson heading wide at the back post. Spurs should be well beaten by now as we enter three added minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKvYW_0eSYLMnU00

21:07

Middlesbrough 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

If you want an upset, the Riverside is looking a little tasty. Boro should be ahead but somehow Matt Crooks bullets a header unmarked over the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht1za_0eSYLMnU00

20:36

Middlesbrough 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile a big let off for Boro. Matt Doherty beats keeper Joe Lumley to a pass outside the box, but with an open goal and a defender in between, the full-back terribly blasts over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKNAy_0eSYLMnU00

19:42

Peterborough United 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City are seeing a lot of the ball and are managing to get into the Posh box quite often. What they can't do though is create a clear cut chance. It's been a great opening 25 minutes to the game for the Championship strugglers who have looked lively on the counter attack.

19:26

Peterborough United 0-0 Manchester City

But it's the home side who go closest to scoring! Jeando Fuchs gets in behind Nathan Ake chasing a through ball but his low near post effort is well pushed behind by Ederson.

"We've had a shot chant the home fans, who are clearly enjoying the opening few minutes/"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKTXF_0eSYLMnU00

The FA Cup fifth round gets underway to provide the midweek drama, with three ties including Manchester City's trip to Peterborough United all featuring on Tuesday.

The Championship's bottom side will be hoping to cause a huge shock against the Premier League champions, as will Middlesbrough when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace will also be targeting a quarter-final place when they host Stoke City.

Follow Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY for live FA Cup fifth round coverage including build-up, team news and updates.

Elsewhere, Burnley and Leicester are also going head-to-head in the Premier League, which we'll keep you up-to-date with.

Comments / 0

