Alkemist Labs now offers heavy metal and pesticide screening

My Lab, just shy of 13, has always been pretty healthy. About a month ago, I noticed an enormous increase in her water intake. When it continued, I contacted my vet and bloodwork was done and they noted that she had lost a little weight. I knew about some of the possibilities such as diabetes, kidney disease and Cushing’s. The bloodwork came back and her blood glucose was 498, almost the same as the cat you wrote about before. There were other values that were amiss, such as all of her electrolytes and notably her ALP, whatever that is. My vet said that she has diabetes and that we need to start her on insulin. Can you advise me on costs, quality of life and anything else I should know? My husband is a diabetic so I know he can give the shots if needed. How soon do I need to attend to this and since it has been a month already, should I worry about damage already done?

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO