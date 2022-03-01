ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alkemist Labs now offers heavy metal and pesticide screening

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlkemist Labs has renewed accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 requirements from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) with additional accreditation for pesticides and heavy metals per USP-NF <561>. Alkemist Labs (Garden Grove, CA) has added purity testing, namely heavy metal and pesticide screening, to its services,...

