Portland, OR

Gun violence rocks Portland

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
Numbers rise, faith in police drops, leaders scramble to find answers to soaring shootings, killings.

The mass shooting at the Feb. 19 social justice rally was shocking. Activist Brandy "June" Knightly, 60, was killed and four others were wounded by a man who reportedly holds right-wing views. He was only stopped by a gunman in the crowd.

The highly publicized incident sparked citywide outrage. It became even more political when the Portland Police Bureau was accused of intentionally identifying the suspect as a homeowner of no known political affiliations. Benjamin Smith, 43, is a renter with a documented history of extreme social media posts. He has been charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and assault.

Civil rights leaders including Don't Shoot Portland founder Teressa Raiford, accused the bureau of misidentifying Smith to make him appear sympathetic during a Feb. 25 press conference.

"We need to call it what it is. It was not an unfortunate situation," Raiford said. "It was a mass shooting by someone that had terroristic means."

Police Chief Chuck Lovell had previously said the bureau released what it believed was the best available information at the time.

But despite the intense focus on the Saturday confrontation, it was only one of a series of shootings in January and February that already are threatening to set a new record for 2022. In fact, it was not even the only mass shooting of the weekend. A mother was killed, her two children were wounded, and her fiancé was left in critical condition when their car was sprayed with bullets the very next night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVrgb_0eSYJlsn00 Adau Duop, 25, was the 17th person killed in Portland in 2022 — tying the 17 killed last January and February. Two more people were killed over the weekend, bringing the total to 19. Two others have died in officer-involved shootings. The victims have disproportionately been people of color. If this pace continues, more people will be killed in Portland this year than the record 92 in 2021.

Extremism experts say hate crimes deserve special attention and enhanced penalties because they are intended to terrorize entire communities. But the residents of the apartment complex where Duop lived told reporters that shooting terrorized them, too. Because no one has been arrested, they do not even know if the family was the intended target.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, shootings have surged in the city over the last two years, with a record 1,318 reported shootings in 2021. That was 36% more than the 917 reported in 2020, And that was 55% more than the 412 reported in 2019.

Preliminary figures show 237 shootings were reported to police in January and February of 2022. That is a 32% increase over the 179 shootings in the first two months of last year. In addition to the 19 people killed so far this year, 64 people were injured.

The increase has been especially severe since the City Council disbanded the Gun Violence Reduction Team during the height of the social justice protests sparked by the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25, 2020. Previously known as the Gang Enforcement Team, it had repeatedly been accused of racial profiling.

Shootings have soared in many other American cities, too. But they have continued increasing in Portland even after the council moved to reduce them by authorizing the police to form a new Enhanced Community Safety Team and new Focused Intervention Team. The council also has increased funding to community groups to reduce violence. And local law enforcement agencies have partnered with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice to identify guns used in multiple shootings.

Mayor Ted Wheeler struggled to explain that the entire city is traumatized by the surge in shootings during a Feb. 22 press conference. Almost all of the questions from reporters concerned only one, however: the shooting in Portland at the planned protest over police shootings (including the death of Amir Locke, a Black man killed in Minneapolis during a no-knock raid on Feb. 2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pq68E_0eSYJlsn00 Even though Benjamin Smith was under police guard at a hospital in serious condition, reporters questioned the seriousness of the investigation, in part because of the early mistaken press release.

Those at the Feb. 22 press conference stressed how seriously they take all these deaths because of their impact on loved ones and the larger community. In addition to Wheeler, they included Lovell, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Oregon's U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug, and Kieran L. Ramsey, Oregon's lead FBI agent. They pleaded for people with information about the shootings to contact law enforcement authorities, promising anonymity to protect against retaliation.

"Victims deserve justice, and harm cannot and will not go unaccounted for," Schmidt said.

But Raiford and others at the Feb. 25 press conference said it is unrealistic to expect people who do not trust the police to risk coming forward.

"You have to ask why those conditions exist in the first place," said Bobbin Singh, founding executive director of the Oregon Legal Resource Center.

By the numbers: Shootings per year in Portland

2019:

412 shootings

2020: 917 shootings

2021: 1,318 shootings

2022 to date: 237

Comprehensive Portland Police Bureau shooting statistics are available here.

Portland Tribune

21st Portland homicide of the year announced

Police also identify two people killed over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 27.A man found dead on Feb. 10 in North Portland has now been identified as the city's 21st homicide of the year. Portland police found the body of Richard Walloch, 71, in a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. He had been listed as a missing person and was last seen near the area of 10138 S.W. Barbur Blvd. days earlier. No suspect information has been released. The Portland Police Bureau announced on March 2 that the Medical Examiner's Office has...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Proud Boy guilty of unlawful use of weapon in Oregon City

Former Gresham resident accepts plea deal related to bar fight, firing gun in August 2020 A Proud Boys member pleaded guilty on March 1 for unlawful use of a weapon related to an Oregon City bar fight in August 2020. Clackamas County's District Attorney's Office had indicted Cole Robert Scott, 27, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and failure to perform the duties of a driver, but the latter charges were dropped as Scott pleaded guilty to the weapons charge, according to court documents. Scott was a 25-year-old Gresham resident when he got into the bar...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler fires cop who leaked false Hardesty accusation

The Portland Police Association blasts the firing that disagreed with what Police Chief Chuck Lovell recommended.Mayor Ted Wheeler has fired one of the city employees who reportedly leaked an inaccurate police report that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was involved in a hit-and-run crash to the media. Portland police Officer Brian Hunzeker was notified of the firing in a Monday, Feb. 28, letter. An internal police investigation found Hunzeker and two other officers were responsible for spreading allegations that turned out to be false against Hardesty, the first Black female on the City Council and a frequent critic of the police....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Wheeler coordinating homeless services

The Portland mayor says the city and Multnomah County are not doing enough to address the homeless crisis.Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he is using his emergency authority to establish a coordinated system for responding to the homeless crisis similar to those used during natural disasters. Wheeler frequently expressed frustration with the pace of Portland's and Multnomah County's response to homelessness when he announced the change during a Wednesday, March 2, press conference. At one point he said the crisis is "objectively worse" now than it was fire years ago when he first became mayor. "We've not yet done...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

OLCC bans sales of Russian-made liquor

The decision is aimed at adding to sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, OLCC officials said.Oregon government officials are finding ways to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission directed liquor stores on Monday, Feb. 28, to stop selling Russian-made spirits, requiring them to remove 24 vodka products from shelves. The order was part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated companies designed to bring an end to the war, agency officials said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Oregonians to think locally, support democracy, support freedom around the world and reject aggression like...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Helping Hands pulls out of Safe Rest Village in Southwest Portland

The nonprofit organization that operates the Bybee Lakes Hope Center said it cannot guarantee neighborhood safety.The organization expected to run the proposed Safe Rest Village at the Sears Armory in Southwest Portland is pulling out over safety concerns. Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, which also runs the Bybee Lakes Hope Center in North Portland, sent a letter to Commissioner Dan Ryan and Multnomah County officials announcing their decision to pull out. Helping Hands founder Alan Evans said the reason is because the ordinance does not allow his organization to screen people well enough before they are moved to it. "I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Courtney praised as he manages last bill in Oregon Senate

Salem Democrat gets accolades as he wraps up record 38 years in Legislature, 20 as Senate president.Peter Courtney drew praise Wednesday, March 2, from most of his colleagues in the Oregon Senate as the veteran Democrat from Salem wraps up his record 38 years in the Legislature. The occasion was Courtney's speech in favor of his legislation (Senate Bill 1504) that essentially bans greyhound racing in Oregon. Even in an age of political talking heads, his oratory still commands attention, though his speeches in the chamber have been far fewer since he became Senate president two decades ago. Since Multnomah...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland detective not charged with protest-related crimes

An Oregon Department of Justice investigation found 'insufficient evidence' that any laws were broken by detective.There is insufficient evidence to charge a Portland police detective with a crime when he made arrests or used force during 2020 protests while he was a member of the bureau's now-disbanded Rapid Response Team, according to Oregon Department of Justice investigators. The 18-page letter from Oregon DOJ's Jayme Kimberly to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, which was sent on Thursday, Feb. 24, and released Friday afternoon, said there was "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Portland Det. Erik Kammerer, who...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Community leaders criticize protest shooting 'misinformation'

Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau are accused of intentionally misrepresenting the shooting suspect.During a news conference Friday, Feb. 25, Portland community leaders called out the city's response and spread of misinformation in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Normandale Park during a protest Saturday, Feb. 19, that left one woman dead and several others injured. Civil rights leaders from Don't Shoot Portland, RACE Talks, ACLU of Oregon and Oregon Justice Resouce Center spoke at the event. "Lives are continuously being lost as our city attempts to forge onward with the progressive Portland facade that has been...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland, Multnomah County homeless services director to resign

Shannon Singleton will become interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services after Marc Jolin steps down.Marc Jolin, the founding director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, is resigning, according to an announcement Tuesday morning, March 1, from Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. Shannon Singleton, a candidate for chair of Multnomah County and director of equity and racial justice for Gov. Kate Brown, will take over as interim director of the Joint Office, which is run by the Portland and Multnomah County governments. Singleton will end her campaign for county chair to accept the position, the announcement said,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man shot dead in Lloyd District

Portland police respond to a shooting and find a body in a parking garage Saturday evening.Police are investigating a man found shot to death in a parking garage near the Lloyd District Saturday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 26, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue. When officers arrived they found a male victim deceased. Homicide detectives responded to investigate. During the investigation, Northeast Second Avenue was closed between Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Holladay Street. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-53850. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

SE Portland hit and run victim identified

The death is the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.Police have identified the pedestrian who died says after being hit by a hit and run driver in Southeast Portland on Friday. He was Cedar C. Markey-Towler, 41, of Portland. The driver is still at large. The death is the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 25 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Southeast Foster...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon will lift mask mandate March 11

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday morning that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population The move comes on the two-year anniversary of the first...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Man dead after shooting in Parkrose neighborhood

Police officers responded Sunday, Feb. 27, to a fatal shooting in East Portland.A shooting in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood left one man dead early Sunday morning, Feb. 27, police said. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Northeast 103rd Avenue at 4:45 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, Portland Police Bureau officials said in a statement. When officers arrived, they located an injured man. Officers moved the victim to a safe location for paramedics to treat him because there was a possibility the shooter was still in the area, officials said. He was then transported...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Our view: Policing bill would repair police, community relations

This sort of common-sense reform, at the Oregon Legislature, would be a step in restoring faith in our police forces.Across the country and here in Oregon, people have lost faith in our police forces. Recent polling from the Pew Research Center found that only 26% of us have a "great deal" of confidence in the police, with young and non-white Americans being more likely to report less confidence. This is due, in part, to the racial bias involved in traffic stops across the country—Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over, and up to twice as likely to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Disabled children, families hurt by unfair Oregon rule

A temporary program keeping vulnerable families afloat sunsets on April 16.Jessica Franklin didn't want to leave Oregon. Her family and friends were here. Her life was here. "We want to be home," Jessica said. "Oregon is home and it has been home since I was 5 years old." But as a single mom to 12-year-old Chase, who needs round-the-clock medical care, and his neurotypical older sister, she couldn't provide more than poverty for her children in Oregon's system. So, Jessica was forced to abandon her natural support system to move to California, where parents like her are allowed...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Democrats unveil $400 million plan for Oregon housing

Legislative leaders split money between shelters, repairs and construction, and first-time ownership.Majority Democrats in the Oregon Legislature have unveiled their plan to spend $400 million to ease homelessness and to promote lower-cost housing, on top of a record $700 million that lawmakers approved last year. The amount is in line with what Gov. Kate Brown proposed at the start of the session. It is split between: • $165 million for shelter operations, referrals and other emergency housing programs. • $215 million for repairs and construction of lower-cost housing, manufactured-home parks and land acquisition. • And $20 million for help for...
OREGON STATE
