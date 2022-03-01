ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

My view: Time for Oregon to compensate the wrongly convicted

By Kim Malek
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0eSYJcwG00 Senate Bill 1584, debated in the last week of the legislative session, is smart economics and the right thing to do.

For most people, the idea of spending years of their lives locked up behind bars for a crime they did not commit is the stuff of nightmares. However, in Oregon, wrongful convictions continue to dramatically impact the lives of innocent people. That is why 38 local business leaders like myself are calling on lawmakers to pass the Oregon Justice for Exonerees Act (SB 1584) in the 2022 legislative session, which would bring Oregon in line with 37 other states, Washington, D.C., and the federal government. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkETc_0eSYJcwG00

Exonerees are released from prison without many of the life necessities we take for granted: money, job prospects, housing, transportation and health services or insurance; and they then become obstacles themselves. Without a work history, a residential history or a steady income, exonerees are left with little — if any — opportunity to secure independent housing. Finding a job with a decades long work gap is both difficult and daunting, and when they do find opportunities, background checks and outdated databases often pull up the crimes for which they were exonerated with no clarification about their innocence.

Take, for example, the case of Earl Bain in Malheur County, who was exonerated in August 2020 after spending six years in prison for sexual abuse he did not commit. Mr. Bain, an Afghanistan army veteran, received a rare pardon from Gov. Kate Brown on the grounds of innocence. But his wrongful conviction and incarceration imposed many costs and hardships on his family. While he was able to clear his name with the help of the Oregon Innocence Project, he has still not received any compensation from the state of Oregon.

SB 1584 would compensate wrongfully convicted Oregonians for the time they spent incarcerated and under state supervision. This bipartisan bill was drafted in collaboration with the state Department of Justice as well as exonerees as a vehicle to provide much-needed financial justice to people who desperately need help.

The Oregon Justice for Exonerees Act leans on best practices developed in other states, including neighboring Idaho, by providing $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment with additional money for years spent wrongfully on parole, probation or the sex offender registry. Exonerees who are found eligible by a court can also receive non-monetary services like housing assistance, counseling or health care. The legislation also seals records associated with the conviction while providing a certificate of innocence from the state, so exonerees can clear their names and finally move on with their lives.

Removing financial barriers for exonerees will provide them with the stability to pursue good-paying jobs, education and training, which will allow them to provide for their families, achieve economic security and participate more fully in our state's economy. I believe I echo the business community at large when I say it is important that we take a stand on this issue to ensure we actively create a culture and society we are proud to call home.

In a perfect world, no one would ever be wrongfully convicted. Unfortunately, the reality is that wrongful convictions occur in every state including Oregon. Since 1991, 21 innocent people have been exonerated in Oregon, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The "lucky" ones were wrongly sentenced to probation for drug crimes they didn't commit; the "unlucky" ones collectively spent nearly 90 years behind bars before proving their innocence.

To be clear, while the economic consequences of wrongful convictions are devastating, no amount of money will ever make up for what was taken from Oregon's innocent. But we will be a better state when we admit our wrongs and take steps to make amends — ensuring all citizens can contribute to the full extent of their abilities.

Kim Malek is the CEO and co-founder of the Portland-based Salt & Straw Ice Cream.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Courtney praised as he manages last bill in Oregon Senate

Salem Democrat gets accolades as he wraps up record 38 years in Legislature, 20 as Senate president.Peter Courtney drew praise Wednesday, March 2, from most of his colleagues in the Oregon Senate as the veteran Democrat from Salem wraps up his record 38 years in the Legislature. The occasion was Courtney's speech in favor of his legislation (Senate Bill 1504) that essentially bans greyhound racing in Oregon. Even in an age of political talking heads, his oratory still commands attention, though his speeches in the chamber have been far fewer since he became Senate president two decades ago. Since Multnomah...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs Future Ready Oregon job training plan

Gov. Brown's $200 million initiative goes to House for an up-or-down vote; bill gets mostly bipartisan support.A $200 million plan to boost future jobs in health care, construction and manufacturing — and focus training on people who have often been left behind in economic recoveries — is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed it on a 23-3 vote Tuesday, March 1, and sent it to the House for an up-or-down vote. Senate Bill 1545 has already cleared the Legislature's joint budget committee. The plan is known as Future Ready Oregon and blends work by Gov. Kate Brown and...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Heat, droughts hurt Oregon health

The state is facing several emerging issues: drought, fire, tree decline, insect outbreaks, tree pathogens and invasive species.Drought, coupled with last year's heat waves, have weakened the health of forests across Oregon, according to a state expert. "Oregon is facing several emerging issues: drought, fire, tree decline, insect outbreaks, tree pathogens and invasive species," said David Shaw, Oregon State University professor and forest health specialist with the Forestry and Natural Resources Extension. Shaw spoke to about 230 people at OSU's biennial State of the State Forest Health Conference Feb. 26-27. Shaw motioned to the latest U.S. Drought...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

OLCC bans sales of Russian-made liquor

The decision is aimed at adding to sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, OLCC officials said.Oregon government officials are finding ways to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission directed liquor stores on Monday, Feb. 28, to stop selling Russian-made spirits, requiring them to remove 24 vodka products from shelves. The order was part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated companies designed to bring an end to the war, agency officials said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Oregonians to think locally, support democracy, support freedom around the world and reject aggression like...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs bill to start seismic plan for Portland fuel tanks

'Only a matter of time,' sponsor says of need to lessen potential damage from massive earthquake.The Senate has passed legislation to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. Senate Bill 1567 went to the House on a 23-2 vote Tuesday, March 1. The bill has cleared the Legislature's joint budget committee, which added more than $1 million divided between the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Energy to do the work. Sen. Michael...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Senate OKs fuel tanks plan

'Only a matter of time,' sponsor says of need to lessen potential damage from massive earthquake. The Senate has passed legislation to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gun violence rocks Portland

Numbers rise, faith in police drops, leaders scramble to find answers to soaring shootings, killings.The mass shooting at the Feb. 19 social justice rally was shocking. Activist Brandy "June" Knightly, 60, was killed and four others were wounded by a man who reportedly holds right-wing views. He was only stopped by a gunman in the crowd. The highly publicized incident sparked citywide outrage. It became even more political when the Portland Police Bureau was accused of intentionally identifying the suspect as a homeowner of no known political affiliations. Benjamin Smith, 43, is a renter with a documented history of...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innocence Project#Compensation#Economy#Time#Senate#The Oregon Justice For#Exonerees
Portland Tribune

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Hardesty: Violence down from focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Disabled children, families hurt by unfair Oregon rule

A temporary program keeping vulnerable families afloat sunsets on April 16.Jessica Franklin didn't want to leave Oregon. Her family and friends were here. Her life was here. "We want to be home," Jessica said. "Oregon is home and it has been home since I was 5 years old." But as a single mom to 12-year-old Chase, who needs round-the-clock medical care, and his neurotypical older sister, she couldn't provide more than poverty for her children in Oregon's system. So, Jessica was forced to abandon her natural support system to move to California, where parents like her are allowed...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland could gain new children's behavioral health center

The University of Oregon gets a sizable gift for a new institute at the former Concordia University campus in Portland.The University of Oregon announced Tuesday that a more than $425 million gift will help create a new children's behavioral health center in Portland, at the former Concordia University campus. With a sizable philanthropic donation from Connie and Steve Ballmer, the University of Oregon plans to launch The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health. By tapping UO's research programs to work with and help serve public schools and families, UO said the forthcoming center will create a "new national model" for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland, Multnomah County homeless services director to resign

Shannon Singleton will become interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services after Marc Jolin steps down.Marc Jolin, the founding director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, is resigning, according to an announcement Tuesday morning, March 1, from Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. Shannon Singleton, a candidate for chair of Multnomah County and director of equity and racial justice for Gov. Kate Brown, will take over as interim director of the Joint Office, which is run by the Portland and Multnomah County governments. Singleton will end her campaign for county chair to accept the position, the announcement said,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Democrats unveil $400 million plan for Oregon housing

Legislative leaders split money between shelters, repairs and construction, and first-time ownership.Majority Democrats in the Oregon Legislature have unveiled their plan to spend $400 million to ease homelessness and to promote lower-cost housing, on top of a record $700 million that lawmakers approved last year. The amount is in line with what Gov. Kate Brown proposed at the start of the session. It is split between: • $165 million for shelter operations, referrals and other emergency housing programs. • $215 million for repairs and construction of lower-cost housing, manufactured-home parks and land acquisition. • And $20 million for help for...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: HB 4142 could prevent violence in emergency departments

It's now just a misdemeanor to assault a hospital worker; that has to change in Oregon.Among the many ripple effects of the pandemic, in the last two years health care workers have reported a disturbingly prolific increase in assaults while they are providing care. According to surveys by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association, almost half of emergency physicians and 70% of emergency nurses reported being physically assaulted on the job. This phenomenon is not simply something that is showing up in esoteric statistical data but it is playing out every day in Oregon's hospitals....
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: In face of inaction, headwinds mean you're on right path

Red tape and inaction have delayed the citing of Safe Rest Villages in Portland. When I took office in the Fall of 2020, voters resoundingly called for one thing: action. After decades of the status quo approach, I set out to deliver what Portlanders from across the political spectrum support: safe outdoor spaces where houseless neighbors have dignity, stability and an on-ramp to housing. That's why we are building Safe Rest Villages. Safe Rest Villages (SRVs) will be outdoor shelters — not tents — that provide a place for Portlanders to sleep, basic and necessary hygiene, and access to case...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Our view: Policing bill would repair police, community relations

This sort of common-sense reform, at the Oregon Legislature, would be a step in restoring faith in our police forces.Across the country and here in Oregon, people have lost faith in our police forces. Recent polling from the Pew Research Center found that only 26% of us have a "great deal" of confidence in the police, with young and non-white Americans being more likely to report less confidence. This is due, in part, to the racial bias involved in traffic stops across the country—Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over, and up to twice as likely to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Our view: Political pessimism at odds with Oregon's current reality

Much is getting done, across party lines, but a recent survey says few Oregonians believe that.While it's far too soon to declare that the era of bickering government is over in Oregon, there are signs that lawmakers could leave town March 7 without the fresh battle scars that marked recent adjournments in Salem. A lot can change between the day these words were posted online and appear in print. Still, as we embarked on the penultimate week of the 2022 legislative session, there were reasons to hope those who govern in this state were providing the kind...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
232
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy