Chicago Italian restaurant Coco Pazzo marks 30 years in River North

Coco Pazzo in River North is marking 30 years in Chicago.

The Italian restaurant was one of the first to serve Tuscan-inspired food in the city.

Located at 300 W. Hubbard, it opened in the winter of 1992 serving up ultra-thin pizzas, seafood vegetables, meats and chicken in a special wood-fired oven.

Breads are baked in house and pastas are made fresh every day. In addition, ever stock, sauce and pastry are prepared by staff.

Jack Weiss is the owner of Coco Pazzo .

"It's just amazing," Weiss said. "I come in everyday and I feel like it's a new dinner party. it's just thrilling creating new food with the chef and making people happy."

