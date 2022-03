The upcoming Hulu drama series The Dropout will star Amanda Seyfried and tell the true story of the health technology company Theranos and its disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Ripped from the headlines, The Dropout explores the woman who faces jail time after being convicted of defrauding investors out of more than $700 million in an elaborate scheme. Critics have gotten to screen seven of the series’ eight episodes, so let’s see what the reviews have to say about this series.

