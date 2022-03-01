ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold discusses Jayhawks' goals during spring practice

Hutchinson News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas football's spring practice is underway....

www.hutchnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutchinson News

Kansas State drops fifth straight in 78-71 loss to Oklahoma on senior day

MANHATTAN — Umoja Gibson scored 29 points and Oklahoma took the lead midway through the second half to spoil Kansas State's senior day and hand the Wildcats their fifth straight loss, 78-71, Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. With the loss in their regular-season finale, the Wildcats fell to 14-16 overall...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson News

If that’s David McCormack’s last game in Allen Fieldhouse, he leaves with a double-double and Big 12 title in tow

LAWRENCE — David McCormack is standing near center court with a microphone in his hand and a hat that reads “2022 champions,” in part, sideways on his head. It’s more than 15 minutes into the senior day speeches Saturday inside Allen Fieldhouse, after Kansas’ thriller against Texas. McCormack, the Jayhawks’ senior forward, is starting to thank all those who’ve been a part of the journey he’s taken to that moment. The love and appreciation he feels for those close to him in his life, that’s evident just by the look on his face, is further revealed by the words he’s choosing.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
The Spun

Patriots Releasing Veteran Starter: NFL World Reacts

Teams around the NFL are making moves to shed salary cap space before the new league year. In one of those moves, the New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy today. By cutting Van Noy, the Patriots save just shy of $5 million in cap space. Van Noy is...
NFL
Hutchinson News

Kansas State basketball center Ayoka Lee unanimous first-team selection by Big 12 coaches

Kansas State junior Ayoka Lee found herself in a familiar spot Monday when the Big 12 women's coaches named her to the all-conference first team for a third straight year. Lee, a 6-foot-6 junior from Byron, Minnesota, was one of five unanimous selections to the 10-member first teams, along with player of the year NaLyssa Smith from Baylor, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Oklahoma seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
247Sports

Temple football releases spring practice schedule

Temple released its spring practice schedule on Monday. Coach Stan Drayton will blow the whistle for the first of 15 spring practice sessions on Friday morning, leading up to the Cherry & White Game on Saturday, April 9. The Owls will conduct morning practice sessions every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday...
NFL
Hutchinson News

Graduate transfer Mark Smith grateful he finally made it to Kansas State

MANHATTAN — In hindsight, it could have been a perfect match from the start. Mark Smith was the consummate Bruce Weber player — hard-nosed, with a blue-collar work ethic and, most important, eminently coachable. Smith, Kansas State's super-senior graduate transfer, admits that he occasionally ponders what would have...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Clemson makes multiple offers during spring football practice

Clemson held another spring practice on March 5 and in conjunction with that, the Tigers invited several 2023 prospects to visit for a junior day. Many of those invitees did not have an offer from the Tigers before Saturday. Many of them left with an offer in their pocket. None jumped to a commitment but it’s likely the Tigers improved their positioning with those prospects.
CLEMSON, SC
Hutchinson News

Kansas State's Nijel Pack adds AP first-team All-Big 12 honor to collection

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack added another postseason honor Tuesday when the Associated Press echoed the Big 12 Conference coaches and voted him to the all-conference first team. Pack, a 6-foot sophomore from Indianapolis, who also was voted the league's most improved player by the coaches, ranks fourth in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy