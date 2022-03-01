Police investigate stabbing near Tulane University on Mardi Gras morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and Tulane University Police are working together to investigate a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a call reporting the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

The call was received around 7:43 a.m.

Police say several people were involved in the incident and treated for injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Identification and charging information will be released when available according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.