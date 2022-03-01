ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Police investigate stabbing near Tulane University on Mardi Gras morning

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWXZX_0eSYIDxa00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and Tulane University Police are working together to investigate a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a call reporting the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

The call was received around 7:43 a.m.

Police say several people were involved in the incident and treated for injuries.

LIVE CELEBRATION: Krewe of Rex rolls on Fat Tuesday, 150 years in the making

No arrests have been made.

Identification and charging information will be released when available according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University Police#Nopd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Farmerville woman found deceased

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guidry’s body was found this morning behind her residence. According to deputies, her death appears to be due to accidental drowning. Her body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of approximately […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
WGNO

SBSO: Four arrested on multiple drug charges

During the investigation, agents recovered 21 doses of Suboxone, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4.0 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, an assortment of prescription medication including Xanax, Alprazolam, and Methadone.
CHALMETTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy