ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: At last, Boris Johnson has spotted the difference between good and evil – shame it took so long

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwCJX_0eSYHoSY00

“I cannot think of a time in international affairs when the difference between good and evil, between right and wrong, has been so obvious,” said Boris Johnson , standing behind a lectern in Estonia.

He didn’t look relieved, exactly, but he has good reason to be. This is the way he likes it. No need to write two columns on this one and see which one’s better. It’s all very obvious now which it is. But the trouble is, well, it is possible that it was obvious to other people quite a long time ago, back when it wasn’t so obvious to Boris Johnson.

Say, you know, in 2016, when he was blaming the EU for Putin’s invasion of Crimea. “If you want an example of EU foreign-policy-making on the hoof, and the EU’s pretensions to running a defence policy that have caused real trouble, then look at what has happened in Ukraine,” he said at the time, in remarks that caused Jack Straw to describe him , entirely accurately, as a Putin apologist.

But things were different back then. That was before things got as “obvious” as they have now. Back then it was fine to blame the EU for Putin’s aggression against a sovereign state, because you had a referendum to win and it really didn’t matter what arrant garbage you had to come out with to win it.

And he did win it. Which was why, at noon today, when Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the EU parliament in Brussels, there was no one from the UK there to applaud at the end. Our last contribution in that room was two years ago, when Ann Widdecombe ululated and consistent Putin apologist Nigel Farage swayed, and they stormed out, comparing themselves to the young men who stormed the beaches at Normandy. But, well, all this wasn’t so “obvious” back then.

But at least it’s obvious now, now that he’s doing his little press conferences in Poland and Estonia, where all he can say is “Putin must fail, Putin must fail”. Which, you know, maybe he must. But he does seem to be a little emboldened at the moment. Johnson did his best to look sympathetic while a highly distressed Ukrainian journalist begged him to launch a no-fly zone over western Ukraine so that women and children might be safe to escape. He couldn’t do it, he said, because it would escalate tensions with Russia. So all he can say is “Putin must fail, Putin must fail”.

Johnson is worried about the same thing everybody else is worried about – that intervention risks escalation to nuclear war. Fiona Hill, the leading Kremlin analyst and former US security adviser, who sat in meetings between Trump and Putin, hasn’t pulled her punches on this subject.

“The thing about Putin is, if he has an instrument, he wants to use it. Why have it if you can’t?” she said in an interview with Politico that does not make for easy reading.

She carries on: “He’s already used a nuclear weapon in some respects. Russian operatives poisoned Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium and turned him into a human dirty bomb and polonium was spread all around London at every spot that poor man visited. He died a horrible death as a result.

“The Russians have already used a weapons-grade nerve agent, novichok . They’ve used it possibly several times, but for certain twice. Once in Salisbury, England, where it was rubbed all over the doorknob of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who actually didn’t die; but the nerve agent contaminated the city of Salisbury, and anybody else who came into contact with it got sickened.

“Novichok killed a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess, because the assassins stored it in a perfume bottle which was discarded into a charity donation box where it was found by Sturgess and her partner. There was enough nerve agent in that bottle to kill several thousand people. The second time was in Alexei Navalny’s underpants .”

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter by clicking here

So, in some regards, the difference between good and evil has been at least slightly obvious for a while now. And it probably isn’t lost on Putin that the guy standing there saying, “Putin must fail! Putin must fail!” happened to be the foreign secretary, back when he murdered that British citizen with a deadly nerve agent.

And he possibly also hasn’t forgotten that Johnson didn’t actually bother to attend the emergency Cobra meeting on the subject because he was busy in his office with his own private photographer, doing a photoshoot of himself signing his own resignation letter over Theresa May’s Brexit deal. (A deal which, it is always worth pointing out, he voted for a few weeks later.)

None of this to say that Johnson is wrong. The difference between good and evil is incredibly obvious at the current moment. So obvious that it makes the lives of columnist prime ministers very easy indeed. Still, it’s something of a shame that the good side didn’t get their act together a bit faster. Because all it can do now is hope that evil has overreached itself, after a very, very long time indeed of not quite being able to believe its luck.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine: Putin has already carried out war crimes - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine. At Prime Minister's Questions, he said bombing innocent civilians "already fully qualifies as a war crime". He was responding to the Scottish National Party's Ian Blackford, who called for Mr Putin to be prosecuted. Ukraine's president...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian plan to invade Ukraine has already begun, says Boris Johnson

The UK has seen intelligence that suggests Vladimir Putin’s plan to invade Ukraine is already under way, Downing Street has said.Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson stressed that this did not mean that Russian troops had begun crossing the border into Ukraine.But he said that the latest intelligence suggests that Moscow “intends” to invade, and that the expected playbook for how Putin would put an invasion plan into effect was now unrolling on the ground."The intelligence we are seeing suggests that Russia intends to launch an invasion and that president Putin’s plan has already begun, in effect,” the spokesperson told reporters."We’re...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson will reach for his Churchill cosplay act – it won’t wash

There used to be a hushed atmosphere in the House of Commons for occasions such as these but not anymore. Questions of war and peace tend to be met with a performed reverence. All politicians are narcissists, to varying degrees, and most are desperate to feel the weight of history upon them. But whatever the moment these days, it’s already gone.They seem to know that they cannot, among them, lay down upon the occasion the kind of gravity they would like, because they know they connived to put a clown act in charge, and they can see the consequences.Boris...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Ann Widdecombe
Person
Theresa May
Person
Alexander Litvinenko
Person
Sergei Skripal
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Jack Straw
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: By ending self-isolation, Boris Johnson is gambling with all our lives

Contemplating the worrying news that the Queen has got Covid, and the even more worrying news that she and many other vulnerable people are to have their last community protections against Covid abolished on Thursday, I remembered something Dominic Cummings once said about the prime minister’s attitude towards his sovereign lady, and everyone else of a certain age.In his BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg last year, Cummings told her about how Johnson displayed a cavalier attitude (if that’s the apt expression) towards the Queen’s wellbeing.Looking back at the early stages of the pandemic, pre-vaccine and with much uncertainty about this...
U.K.
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russia#Uk#Eu
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Poland
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy