The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.

