ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Women have revealed the red-flag books that guys should never own

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

National reading day is March 2nd and in honor of the upcoming holiday, people on Mumsnet have decided to share their "literary red flags" to look out for when dating someone new.

In a thread on the parenting website , someone asked what book would cause you to run away from a date if they shared it was their favorite one?

And the responses have sparked some debate.

Many agreed that at the top of the ' major red flag' ' list was any book written by an authoritarian leader, serial killer, well-known criminal, or others in the camp of 'bad people'.

Mein Kamp f by Adolf Hilter

via GIPHY

If I Did It by OJ Simpson

After getting the obvious ones out of the way, many people agreed that certain works of well-known fiction should not be considered a favorite by anyone. The so-called "literary snobs".

Ulysses by James Joyce

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Catcher In the Rye by JD Salinger

via GIPHY

Atlas Shrugged and/or The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk

Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Then, of course, there is the camp of people who believe certain popular, but not well-written books, are the marker of low intelligence and therefore should be avoided. Not to say these books cannot be enjoyed but maybe ditch the titles as your all-time favorite book.

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Harry Potter by JK Rowling

Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

Anything by Nadine Dorries

"Anything by Andy McNab"

via GIPHY

The Jack Reacher series by Lee Child

Twilight by Stephanie Meyer

Perhaps the most controversial set of favorite books is the self-help books. Sure, it's ok to seek insight but to claim it's your favorite is jarring for some people.

"Anything Jordan Peterson"

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Freakonomics by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner

via GIPHY

While there were plenty of 'red flag' suggestions but by far the worst 'red flag' was having a partner who did not read at all.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

Book review: Everyone's a suspect in 'The Paris Apartment'

"The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (HarperCollins) It seems the pandemic has altered the publishing calendar as well. That's at least one plausible explanation for why a juicy beach read like "The Paris Apartment" is dropping during the coldest month of the year. But whether you pack it away for a trip to warmer weather or read it indoors by a fire, the pages were most definitely written to be turned quickly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Chuck Palahniuk
Person
Steven Levitt
Person
Hanya Yanagihara
Person
Ernest Hemingway
SheKnows

The Big General Hospital Paternity Reveal… That the Show Forgot to Actually Reveal

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Who is Haunting Elizabeth on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Nearly a year after GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Franco died in the arms of his beloved wife, Elizabeth, the widowed nurse seems to finally be ready to move on and find love again. Finn, the handsome suitor waiting in the wings to sweep Liz off her feet, was once engaged to Elizabeth’s half-sister, Hayden, but that is hardly an issue for GH’s favorite nurse. No, the obstacle in the way of Liz pursuing a new relationship is actually the ghost of Franco!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolf#Giphy#Paulo Coelho Fight Club
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Sister Regrets Her Treatment To Princess Diana? Royal Reportedly Had A Hard Time Moving On After Sister-In-Law's Death

Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

171K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy