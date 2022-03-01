Hochul takes action on rising energy costs, urges utility providers to increase outreach efforts

On Tuesday, March 1, Governor Kathy Hochul sent a letter to New York’s major electric and gas utilities providers requiring them to increase outreach and education efforts with New Yorkers in light of increased utility bills.

The increased cost owed for utility bills comes as energy supply prices are on the rise. In addition to reaching out to utilities providers, Hochul also launched a statewide campaign to connect low-income customers to relief aid.

“The extreme utility bill increases all of us are seeing are having a serious impact on our household budgets, and in response we are taking action,” said Hochul, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. “I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them.”

