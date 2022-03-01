ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Statewide tornado drill is part of severe storm preps

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The risk of severe weather in Kansas increases once we get into spring. Even though the calendar shows spring is still about three weeks away, March 1 is actually the first day of meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Next week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Kansas. It is a chance to review your safety plans before severe weather hits.

As part of the preparedness events, the state will hold a tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8. This year, to avoid any confusion to the public, a live tornado warning will not be sent out on the NOAA Weather Radio. Instead, there will be a routine weekly test message asking people to practice sheltering.

KSN’s severe weather resource list for Kansas

“We are asking county emergency managers to sound their outdoor warning sirens as part of the drill, and ask for their help to publicize this drill ahead of time and on the actual test date,” Angee Morgan, deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said. “We also encourage all Kansans to use this week to make sure their home emergency kits are stocked with up-to-date supplies and to review their home emergency plans.”

Keeping you safe: Tornado tips

The KSN Storm Track 3 meteorologists are preparing special stories to air during the week. The first one will be Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s severe weather spring outlook airing Sunday at 10 p.m.

“Preparedness is the best defense against the severe springtime weather we typically have in Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Last year, there were no deaths attributed to tornadoes in the state, thanks in part to our early warning systems and the preparedness measures taken by Kansans across the state.”

Keeping you safe: Severe weather tips

Kelly also credited the cooperative information and education efforts of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, county emergency management agencies, and media partners.

Information on emergency preparedness and building a home disaster kit can be found online at fema.gov or redcross.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

