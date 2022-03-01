ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Luton Town: Thomas Tuchel to Ring Changes for FA Cup Tie to Ease Fitness Overload on Blues Squad

By Nick Emms
 2 days ago

Chelsea face Championship side Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening.

This comes after the Blues beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in the previous round, requiring extra time to overcome the League One outfit.

There are set to be several changes to Thomas Tuchel's side from the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool when they face Luton.

IMAGO / News Images

Kepa; Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy; Werner, Lukaku

Tuchel kept his cards close to his chest in his pre-match press conference, admitting that Chelsea will be without several first team players for the trip to Luton.

"The situation is very good before the match (against Liverpool) with only Ben Chilwell out.

"The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list," he admitted.

Therefore, predicting the 11 chosen to start in the FA Cup clash will be near impossible.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be set to return in goal after missing out on starting the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa missing the all important 22nd penalty of the shoot out and he will be determined to make amends.

At the back, it is safe to assume that Thiago Silva will not feature after playing a fantastic 120 minutes against Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger also featured for the Blues throughout the match, with the Englishman returning from injury and therefore unlikely to play two matches in the space of three days.

Malang Sarr is one of the most likely to feature after missing out on Sunday's cup final whilst Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, both also not featuring, could come into the line-up.

This could see a switch in formation, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leading the line whilst Kenedy could be handed his first appearance since returning from loan in January, in place of Marcos Alonso.

A 3-5-2 could be preferred, although Tuchel confirmed he will not be making any decisions until late due to the massive list of unavailable players.

