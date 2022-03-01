La Crescent narrows field to 4 for superintendent job

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — The La Crescent-Hokah School Board has narrowed the field for the superintendent position down to four candidates.

The finalists are:

Jeff Wilson,

Bradley Berzinski,

Jay Woller, and,

Melinda Crowley

The finalists were selected from a pool of seven applicants by the board. It will conduct interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All interviews will be held in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center and are open to the public.

