La Crescent, MN

La Crescent narrows field to 4 for superintendent job

By Jourdan Vian
 2 days ago

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — The La Crescent-Hokah School Board has narrowed the field for the superintendent position down to four candidates.

The finalists are:

  • Jeff Wilson,
  • Bradley Berzinski,
  • Jay Woller, and,
  • Melinda Crowley

The finalists were selected from a pool of seven applicants by the board. It will conduct interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All interviews will be held in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center and are open to the public.

