La Crescent narrows field to 4 for superintendent job
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — The La Crescent-Hokah School Board has narrowed the field for the superintendent position down to four candidates.
The finalists are:
- Jeff Wilson,
- Bradley Berzinski,
- Jay Woller, and,
- Melinda Crowley
The finalists were selected from a pool of seven applicants by the board. It will conduct interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All interviews will be held in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center and are open to the public.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Despite ‘high’ COVID-19 infection classification, La Crosse health officials see better days ahead
Ukrainian former UWL student resolved to stay in homeland to avoid losing it
Afghan refugee family begins new life in Winona with help from community
UPDATE: West Salem, Onalaska schools won’t require masks on the bus
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0