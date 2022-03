Not only is Maryland football producing some of the most impressive breakout athletes of this year's NFL Combine, but there's also a rising sleeper from ... Maryland lacrosse?. Former Terps lax All-American Jared Bernhardt took advantage of the NCAA's extra-year allowance due to COVID-19 and tried his hand at football last season, when he quarterbacked Ferris State to a 14-0 record and the Division II national title. He showcased the athleticism that made him the best player in college lacrosse a year earlier, piling 1,273 rushing yards on 145 carries and had 23 touchdowns. 1,273 rushing yards on 145 carries and had 23 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO