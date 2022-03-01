ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnets in Portable Electronic Devices May Interfere With CIEDs

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Magnets in portable electronic devices (PEDs) may interfere with cardiovascular implantable devices (CIEDs), according to a research letter published online March 1 in Circulation: Arrhythmia and...

High-Tech Devices May Interfere With Your Implanted Defibrillator

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some portable tech devices equipped with powerful magnets can interfere with your heart implant's ability to regulate dangerous irregular heart rhythms, a new study reports. Swiss researchers found that Apple AirPods Pro, the Microsoft Surface Pen and the Apple Pencil all can temporarily...
