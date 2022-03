This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Long before Disney+ was even a blip on the radar, Marvel shows lived on Netflix. Beginning with the first season of "Daredevil" in 2015, a parallel team of heroes began building on the platform, with "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" all leading into the crossover limited series "The Defenders." Throw "The Punisher" into the mix, and it's not an exaggeration to say that the largest stable of superhero shows out there for quite a while was on Netflix. What's more, they were highly acclaimed and popular with fans, especially "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones."

