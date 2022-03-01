ZIMMERMAN

Marvin Robert “Sonny” Zimmerman Jr., 81, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Sonny was born September 14, 1940 at Ronceverte to the late Marvin Robert Zimmerman Sr. and Mildred Anderson Zimmerman.

Sonny was a retired street supervisor in Ronceverte with 46 years of service and was of the Baptist Faith.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lucille Woodrum Zimmerman; son, Marvin Robert Zimmerman, III; companion, Arlene Bradley; and a sister, Peggy White.

Survivors include daughters, Robin Wilson (Joey Wriston) of Asbury and Renee Piercy and husband, Mark of Sam Black; grandchildren, Robert “BJ” Wilson and wife, Ashley, Justin Brooks (Jessica Nuzzo), Jacob Wilson (Alexis Sheppard), Abby Wilson, and Robbee Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Jaxx Wilson and Raelynn Brooks; sister, Elvina DeWitt of Caldwell; brother, Jack Zimmerman of Lewisburg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastors Mike Teubert, Andrew Bailes, Lewis Books, and Kenny Baker. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 3, 2002 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Marvin Robert “Sonny” Zimmerman Jr. appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .