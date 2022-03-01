It’s SHOWTIME At Cooper’s BBQ Live’s 2022 Concert Series

San Angelo Comic Con is back! Head on out for some family friendly fun at the San Angelo Coliseum this weekend from February 18-20th. Millions of toys, collectibles, comics, games, and much more. Kids under the age of 6 get free admission with parent or guardian. Enjoy meet and greets with celebrity guests with an autograph and photo opportunity. Participate in Video Game tournaments with cosplay costume contests as well! Comic Con offers multiple passes including day passes, weekend passes, and the VIP Golden Ticket! The Golden Ticket grants you an All-Access 3 Day Pass. More benefits of the VIP Golden Ticket include: Collectors Edition Metal BADGE - to show off to all your friends along with the following:
