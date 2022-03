RACINE – Last week, the Racine Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) was announced as one of the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards, by Governor Tony Evers. The 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards honored recipients in one of three categories – individual, organization, or legacy – for providing exceptional financial literacy and capability skills education in an inclusive and innovative manner. The Racine FEC was honored in the organization category.

RACINE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO