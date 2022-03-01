Sunflower in field

Wheat prices (NYSEARCA:WEAT) extend their surge to 14-year highs, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings shipments to a virtual standstill from one of the world's breadbasket regions. According to Reuters, the most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) recently was +5.7% to $10.40 1/4 per bushel after earlier peaking at $10.59 per...
MANDAN, N.D. — North Dakota and South Dakota are the “heartbeat” of the U.S. sunflower sector, said John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association. But in terms of global exports, Russia and Ukraine are the biggest players, and that means the conflict between the countries will have a big impact on the world sunflower market.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas is known as the sunflower state, and Ukraine could be known as the sunflower country. The flower plays key roles in the identities of people who call each area home. The sunflower can be seen in pictures of protests in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion....
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
KYIV — A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelensky on his offer to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” according to a US Army veteran arranging their passage.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Russia reacted negatively Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to send thousands of American troops to Eastern Europe -- a show of support for NATO and Ukraine against fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Biden announced on Wednesday that a few thousand U.S. troops...
VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
The war between Russia and Ukraine has taken the world by storm as people struggle to understand why the invasion is happening and what can be done to help. People are also wondering if Russian President Vladimir Putin can be removed from office. Article continues below advertisement. Putin has been...
China said Beijing and Moscow are "partners" but not allies as it pledged to not interfere in the Ukraine crisis. It came as a senior US defence official said China was in the "awkward" position of trying to sustain ties with Moscow during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China continues...
