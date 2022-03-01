Sunflower in field

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia...

Seeking Alpha

U.S. wheat powers to 14-year peak on Black Sea supply shortages

Wheat prices (NYSEARCA:WEAT) extend their surge to 14-year highs, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings shipments to a virtual standstill from one of the world's breadbasket regions. According to Reuters, the most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) recently was +5.7% to $10.40 1/4 per bushel after earlier peaking at $10.59 per...
AGRICULTURE
INFORUM

Russian invasion of Ukraine has big implications for sunflower oil market

MANDAN, N.D. — North Dakota and South Dakota are the “heartbeat” of the U.S. sunflower sector, said John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association. But in terms of global exports, Russia and Ukraine are the biggest players, and that means the conflict between the countries will have a big impact on the world sunflower market.
AGRICULTURE
KSNT

How sunflowers officially connect Kansas and Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas is known as the sunflower state, and Ukraine could be known as the sunflower country. The flower plays key roles in the identities of people who call each area home. The sunflower can be seen in pictures of protests in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion....
KANSAS STATE
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
